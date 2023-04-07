Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Our MLB odds series has our Dodgers Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Dodgers Diamondbacks.

The Los Angeles Dodgers started their season slowly, and the team which got in their way was the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona split four games in Dodger Stadium, a fantastic result for the underdogs, given their horrendous history at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles has dominated head-to-head play at home against Arizona, so the ability of the D-Backs to punch back in that series is impressive and important. Arizona lost the first and third games of the series but was able to respond in the second and fourth games to earn the split. Notably, both Arizona wins were 2-1 decisions in well-pitched games. Arizona was able to contain the high-powered Dodger lineup, which struggled to bring home runners in scoring position in those losses. Now the teams are back at it one week later. Los Angeles got off to a good start in this four-game return series in Phoenix by winning the Thursday night opener, 5-2, behind the fireballing of young starter Dustin May. We will see if Arizona can once again respond to a loss against Los Angeles with a win in the very next game between these two ballclubs.

Here are the Dodgers-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Diamondbacks Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-150)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (+125)

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

TV: SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / Bally Sports Arizona (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The performance of the starters is a central reason to pick Los Angeles here. The Dodgers crushed the Diamondbacks last Saturday when Clayton Kershaw and Madison Bumgarner were the respective starting pitchers for the two teams. The Dodgers blitzed Bumgarner right out of the gate and gained immediate control of the game. Bumgarner is a shell of his former self, nowhere near the man who carried the San Francisco Giants to the 2014 World Series championship. Kershaw, in marked contrast, has adjusted with age and has been able to remain effective at getting hitters out. It’s not as though Kershaw is unhittable or untouchable, but the future Hall of Fame pitcher has shown that location and changing speeds remain the key to pitching. Kershaw proves that one doesn’t have to be a fireballer to get hitters off balance and gain leverage in the eternal battle between the hitter in search of perfect timing and the pitcher who wants to disrupt that timing.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers are the better team here, but Arizona has already beaten Los Angeles twice this season. More than that, the Diamondbacks have beaten the Dodgers twice by a 2-1 score. The Arizona bullpen has been able to get a lot of big outs in high-leverage situations against Dodger hitters. That is something the D-Backs can carry into this game and use to their advantage.

Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers should be able to take control of this game, just as they did in the previous game when Kershaw and Bumgarner took the hill as the starters. The pitching matchup clearly favors Los Angeles.

Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5