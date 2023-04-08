Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Our MLB odds series has our Dodgers Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Dodgers Diamondbacks.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks continue to play to a draw — not in individual games, of course, but over the course of six meetings this season. Arizona split four games in Dodger Stadium, and now the two teams have split the first two games of another four-game series, this time in Phoenix. Los Angeles won the Thursday night opener, 5-2, powered by the 100-mile-per-hour heat from starter Dustin May. Arizona responded with a 6-3 win on Friday night, scoring two small-ball runs in the bottom of the eighth to break the game open after the D-Backs used multiple solo home runs to gain a lead against a gopher-ball-prone version of Dodger starter Clayton Kershaw. Three times, the Dodgers have won a game against the Diamondbacks this season. Three times, the D-Backs have won the next game the two teams have played. It’s a plot twist few anticipated in the early stages of the 2023 MLB season.

Here are the Dodgers-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Diamondbacks Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+100)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-120)

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

TV: SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / Bally Sports Arizona (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The performance of the Dodgers has been inconsistent this season, but within that larger reality of inconsistency, one can clearly see that this team has not lost consecutive games to the Diamondbacks and that it does play well in the first game immediately following a loss. The Dodgers have not yet lost two games in a row this season. Each of the previous two times they did lose to Arizona, they won the next game. They lost on Friday, March 31, and won on April 1. They lost on Sunday, April 2, and won on Thursday. They lost on Friday, but Saturday is a new day for this team. The Dodgers aren’t dominating anyone, and they’re not fooling the Diamondbacks, who are 3-3 in six games against Los Angeles, but the Dodgers have not fallen below .500 against Arizona this season, and the odds suggest they aren’t going to start now. Los Angeles is not going to lose consecutive games to its National League West Division competitor.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers are the more credentialed team, but as you can see, the Diamondbacks keep fighting back. They keep showing they aren’t going to back down against the Dodgers in close, contentious games. Friday’s game was a case in point. Arizona trailed 3-2 and could have become weaker as the game went along. Yet, the Arizona bullpen got a lot of big outs over the final five innings. The D-Backs produced home runs and infield singles to score runs, showing versatility, speed, power, and overall balance. This team made progress last year, and that progress has continued into 2023 with very competitive baseball against the top of the N.L. West.

Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers aren’t playing great, but they also haven’t lost two straight to the D-Backs amid their struggles. Pick Los Angeles.

