The Los Angeles Dodgers will try and earn a series split as they face the Arizona Diamondbacks in the final game. We’re in the desert, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Dodgers-Diamondbacks prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Diamondbacks rocked the Dodgers 12-8 on Saturday. Interestingly, this game turned into a marathon of runs early when the Dodgers struck first. It was 2-0 LA when James Outman clubbed a 2-run bomb to right-center field to make it a 4-0 Dodgers lead. Then, the Diamondbacks began their rally in the first inning when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled to right-center to cut the deficit to 4-1. The D-Backs struck again in the second inning when Geraldo Perdomo slammed a 2-run bomb to deep right-center-field to cut the deficit to 4-3. Next, in the same inning, Ketel Marte blasted a 2-run home run to right center-field to put the Diamondbacks ahead.

It was a slim 6-5 Arizona lead in the fifth inning when Alek Thomas clipped an RBI single to right-center field to make it 7-5 D-Backs. Later, it was 7-6 Diamondbacks in the sixth inning when Gurriel Jr. tallied a triple to right-center field to give Arizona a 2-run lead once more. Christian Walker added a run with a sacrifice fly. Then, the Diamondbacks added four more runs to give themselves some space against the Dodgers before eventually prevailing.

It was a wild game for the hitters. Unfortunately, it was not the same for the pitchers. Noah Syndergaard struggled badly, allowing six earned runs on eight hits through just four innings. Additionally, the bullpen allowed six earned runs through four innings. Arizona won despite horrible starting pitching and shaky relief.

Michael Grove gets the start today. Ultimately, he is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA. Grove allowed three earned runs through four innings in his opening start. Significantly, he faced the Diamondbacks twice last season, with neither amounting to a decision. Grove went 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA in those games. Meanwhile, Ryne Nelson gets the start for Arizona. Nelson tossed five innings while allowing three earned runs in his first start. Nelson dominated the Dodgers in his only start against them on September 12, 2022, tossing six shutout innings while allowing two hits.

Here are the Dodgers-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Diamondbacks Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+118)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-142)

Over: 9.5 (-120)

Under: 9.5 (-102)

TV: MLB Extra Innings and Spectrum Sportsnet

Stream: MLB

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have lost two games in a row. However, their hitters remain strong. Mookie Betts is batting .258 (8 for 31) with one home run, two RBIs, and seven runs. Additionally, Betts went 1 for 3 on Saturday. Freddie Freeman is batting .429 (15 for 35) with one home run, two RBIs, and eight runs. Likewise, he went 4 for 5 with an RBI on Saturday. J.D. Martinez is hitting .265 (9 for 34) with one home run, seven RBIs, and five runs. Also, Martinez went 2 for 4 on Saturday. Max Muncy is struggling, batting .129 (4 for 31) with one home run, two RBIs, and six runs. Furthermore. he went 1 for 5.

The Dodgers hit the baseball well yet still left six runners on base. Regardless, they are averaging six runs per game. Hitting is not the problem. Instead, pitching has been an issue early in the season.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if they continue hitting the baseball. Then, Grove must be careful to avoid making mistakes by throwing the pitch right down the middle.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks have played the Dodgers really well in this series. Coincidentally, their hitting has been a big factor. Marte is batting .243 (9 for 37) with one home run, two RBIs, and five runs. Also, he went 3 for 5 and was the main reason the Diamondbacks began their comeback. Gurriel Jr. is hitting .229 (8 for 35) with five RBIs and three runs. Yet, he went 3 for 4 on Saturday exploding out of nowhere. Walker has struggled, hitting .182 (6 for 33) with one home run, three RBIs, and one run. However, even he contributed on Saturday, by knocking in a sacrifice fly despite going 0 for 4. Corbin Carroll is batting .257 (9 for 35) with two home runs, three RBIs, and six runs. Likewise, he went 1 for 4 and scored twice on Saturday.

Offense has been the reason Arizona has taken two games from Los Angeles. Now, they hope to continue the trend and destroy the baseball again against a pitcher that has struggled against them.

The Diamondbacks will cover the spread if Nelson continues his dominance against the Dodgers. Then, their bats must stay hot.

Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks have played well. However, the Dodgers are too talented to continue struggling on the mound. Look for a return to the norm, with the Dodgers winning this one. Consequently, it might be a 5-3 game today.

Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+118)