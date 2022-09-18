The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants. Check out our MLB odds series for our Dodgers Giants prediction and pick.

Andrew Heaney gets the start for the Dodgers, while Alex Cobb takes the hill for the Giants.

With the Dodgers having to work around injuries in their rotation this year, Andrew Heaney has been asked to be a regular starter in the latter portion of the regular season, reducing the strain on the bullpen heading into the playoffs. Can Heaney give this team five innings of two-run ball on a relatively consistent basis? He has generally been able to do that. He made just three appearances before July 27, but with Walker Buehler being out for the season and Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin running into injury problems, the Dodgers have needed Heaney to be a regular starter. Heaney has had two particularly bumpy and difficult starts over the past month and a half — six runs allowed in 5 1/3 innings against the Giants on Sept. 5, and five runs allowed in 4 2/3 innings versus the Brewers on Aug. 18 — but he has usually been able to come close to the target of getting the Dodgers five innings without too much damage done. One run allowed in four innings, three runs allowed in five innings — Heaney has been able to hit those targets. The Dodgers know they’re not going to get dominance. They just need some innings and the ability to contain opposing offenses. Heaney has been imperfect but competent. That’s a reasonably good job under the circumstances.

Alex Cobb is pitching extremely well. Last week, he shut down the Atlanta Braves, which is certainly not an easy thing to do. Cobb had all his pitches working, with late bite and movement. If he pitches to that level here against the Dodgers, Los Angeles will have its hands full. Given that Heaney is the opponent, San Francisco should think that it has the better starting pitcher in this game, which is not something one can often say in a matchup with the 2022 Dodgers, whose pitching has carried them throughout the year.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Dodgers-Giants MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Giants Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-110)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 7.5 (-104)

Under: 7.5 (-118)

Why The Dodgers Could Cover the Spread

The Dodgers simply win ballgames. Even though they really don’t need to win the games they’re playing right now — they’re miles ahead of the Mets in the race for the National League’s No. 1 playoff seed — they’re still cranking out victories with businesslike consistency. They and the Houston Astros have made winning look really easy this season, as the presumptive favorites in each league heading into October. Even though Andrew Heaney, a back-end rotation pitcher, is taking the ball for them, they are hitting the ball well and have a natural advantage over a San Francisco team they have dominated in the first two games of this series and, beyond that, the whole 2022 season.

Why The Giants Could Cover the Spread

After losing a couple games to the Dodgers, the Giants get one more crack at Los Angeles on their home field this season. The Giants are a far cry from the 2021 team which won 107 games and stopped the Dodgers’ long streak of National League West Division championship seasons. This team will want to play with pride and put together a winning ballgame against its archrival. Having an in-form version of Alex Cobb gives San Francisco legitimate hope that it can grab one win from Los Angeles, which has won the last six games played between the teams in the Giants’ home ballyard.

Final Dodgers-Giants Prediction & Pick

This is a good stay-away game, but if you insist on a pick, the Giants have the pitching matchup they want in a game they’re definitely going to try hard to win.

Final Dodgers-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants +1.5