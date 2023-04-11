Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants. Our MLB odds series has our Dodgers Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Dodgers Giants.

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered San Francisco on Monday night with a three-game losing skid on their ledger sheet. Their pitching had been hammered. Their hitting was not necessarily deficient, but the Dodgers did not get big hits early in games to establish big leads and give their pitchers breathing room. Were they going to continue to languish and struggle, or were they going to bounce back and play a complete ballgame which was worthy of their talent and potential?

They certainly sent a message to the Giants on Monday. Mookie Betts homered to lead off the game against San Francisco ace Logan Webb. Max Muncy busted loose with a huge night at the plate. The Dodgers scored an authoritative and easy win to relieve some anxiety in their dugout and remind themselves — even more than the competition — that they’re still a very capable team which can do a lot of damage this season. It was just the kind of stabilizing win the Dodgers needed. Now they will try to build on that win as they continue with their series in San Francisco. Dustin May goes to the bump for the Dodgers against former Dodger Alex Wood for the Giants.

Here are the Dodgers-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Giants Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+104)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-125)

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Giants

TV: SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB Extra Innings

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. PT

*Watch Dodgers-Giants LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have another good pitcher on the hill in this game. Julio Urias pitched like the ace he is in Monday night’s win. Now the Dodgers send Dustin May to the mound. May has displayed absolutely electric stuff in his early outings this season. Few starters in baseball have a bigger, more live arm than he does. San Francisco does not have an especially deep or imposing batting order. May is in a very good position to shut down the Giants and pave the way for a Dodger win. Los Angeles, if it gets the kind of performance it expects from May, can score a modest amount of runs (four or five) and still cover the spread. Think of a 4-2 or 5-2 win for Dodger Blue in San Francisco.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers did win on Monday, but let’s stop and point out the fact that Los Angeles has beaten only one team in consecutive games this season. The Dodgers are 3-5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. They never did beat Arizona in consecutive games over the course of those eight meetings. The Dodgers are 1-0 against the Giants. The only team they have beaten in consecutive games so far this season is Colorado. The Dodgers won two games from the Rockies last week, and that was at home in Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles has not been a consistent team. Alex Wood knows these Dodger hitters well, and he can put the clamps on their bats.

Final Dodgers-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers got back into a rhythm on Monday night in the first game of this series. Dustin May should be able to take command of this game. Pick the Dodgers.

Final Dodgers-Giants Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5