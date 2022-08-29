MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 8/29/2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers will conclude a four-game series with the Miami Marlins on Monday afternoon in South Florida. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Marlins prediction and pick.

The Dodgers defeated the Marlins 8-1 on Sunday. Now, they will attempt to win the four-game series. Things started great when Mookie Betts drove a shot to center field for a leadoff home run. It was his 31st home run in 2022, giving Los Angeles the 1-0 lead. Next, Traycee Thompson raked a torpedo to left field in the second inning. It was his seventh home run, making it 3-0 Dodgers. Then, Miami fought back when Brian Anderson blasted a laser to left field. It was his sixth of 2022, cutting the deficit to 3-1. Ultimately, the Dodgers put it away with RBI singles by Austin Barnes and Betts.

Julio Urias pitched masterfully, throwing six innings while allowing one earned run with seven strikeouts. However, he could not go longer due to the four walks he gave up.

Today, Tony Gonsolin will take the mound. The Cy Young candidate is 4-0 with an 0.76 ERA in August. Gonsolin is 16-1 with a 2.10 ERA for the year. Recently, he went five innings while allowing one earned run and three hits. Also, he threw 5 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball in a start against the Marlins last season. Gonsolin will attempt to replicate that performance today as he marches toward the end of the season.

Pablo Lopez will go for the Marlins. Lopez is 8-8 with a 3.88 ERA. Recently, he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits while striking out five. Lopez is 1-2 with a 5.06 ERA in August. Thus, he will look to conclude the month on a high note.

Here are the Dodgers-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Marlins Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-137)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (+114)

Over: 7 (-105)

Under: 7 (-115)

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers are the best team in baseball. Thus, they have accomplished this feat with superior pitching and timely hitting. Betts, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, and Justin Turner round out the top five hitters in their lineup. Also, these represent the best bats on the team and players that can destroy opposing pitchers with one swing.

Betts went 3 for 5 yesterday with one home run and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Trea was not as good as Justin, going 0 for 3 with a run scored, while Justin had a 3 for 5 performance. Freeman went 2 for 5, while Muncy went 3 for 5. Moreover, these Dodgers continue to find ways to get on base and produce efficiently. Knowing that a powerful lineup will support them gives their starting pitchers peace of mind. Likewise, the lineup feels at ease knowing the Dodgers will always trot out an excellent pitcher.

The bullpen threw three scoreless innings in relief yesterday. Likewise, what they once considered a “weakness” has slowly emerged as a solid front for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if Gonsolin continues to shine. Additionally, they will easily cover if their top five hitters produce at the rate they did in yesterday’s game. Having 11 combined hits would deliver enough firepower to beat anyone.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins have struggled all season offensively. Likewise, losing anyone to injury has not helped. The Marlins are perpetually stuck offensively, and it is something they must work out in the offseason. Regardless, there are still games to play, and Miami must ride the stretch.

Jon Berti went 0 for 4 in the leadoff spot. Meanwhile, Miguel Rojas was not much better behind him, going 1 for 4. Brian Anderson went 1 for 2 in the three-hole. Finally, Garrett Cooper went 0 for 4. The Marlins cannot afford their top four hitters to produce two combined hits and expect to win. Therefore, these four must produce at a higher level.

Pitching needs to excel for Miami to have a chance. Aside from Sandy Alcantara, the Marlins have not fielded a strong quality starter this season. Their bullpen has not accomplished much either, being on the bad end of many hits this year.

The Marlins will cover the spread if Lopez can give them a good outing. Additionally, they need the bats to produce and not leave runners on base.

Final Dodgers-Marlins Prediction & Pick

One team is putting out a Cy Young candidate, and the other will put out a struggling starter. Thus, the choice is easy. The Dodgers should make light work of the Marlins, getting the lead early and letting Gonsolin do the rest of the work. Then, the bullpen will shut it down, guaranteeing another series victory for the boys in blue.

Final Dodgers-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-137)