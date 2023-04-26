The Los Angeles Dodgers will continue their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates in a Wednesday night MLB matchup at PNC Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Dodgers-Pirates prediction and pick, laid out below.

Los Angeles has dealt with their fair share of injuries in the beginning of the season, limping to a 13-11 record. The Dodgers are still the Dodgers, however, and have combined their elite farm system with top-tier talent. As the roster gets healthy, look out.

Pittsburgh is the surprise of the early season, going 16-8 entering this matchup. Not only is Pittsburgh hot on the field, but off as well, announcing extensions for manager Derek Shelton and star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Will Pittsburgh continue their hot start? Unlikely, but let’s enjoy the fun while we can.

Here are the Dodgers-Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Pirates Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+115)

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-138)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Pirates

TV: SportsNet Los Angeles, AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 6:35 PM ET/3:35 PM PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Max Muncy has been scorching, hitting .333 in his last 15 games, and .389 in his last seven. On the season, Muncy has bashed 11 home runs while reaching base at a .411 clip. Rookie James Outman ranks second with seven home runs and 19 RBI. Outman has slashed a ridiculous .316/.400/.709, ranking in the 93rd percentile of barrel rate. Veteran stalwart J.D. Martinez continued his consistency, belting nine doubles and four home runs, ranking in the top third of the league in most batted ball categories. As a team, Los Angeles leads the league with 111 walks, and rank second with 44 home runs.

Tony Gonsolin will make his season debut in this one, returning from an ankle sprain suffered in early March. Gonsolin will likely be limited to about four innings of duty. Across the 2022 season, Gonsolin was dominant, pitching to a 2.14 ERA with a 16-1 record and 119 strikeouts in 130.1 innings. Shelby Miller earned his first save of the season last night, bringing his season total to 11 strikeouts in 11.0 innings, holding batters to a .111 batting average.

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

Andrew McCutchen has returned to where it all began, and has reaped the benefits of that familiarity. McCutchen is tied for the team lead with five home runs, driving in 12 runs and walking 12 times. Bryan Reynolds, who just received the biggest contract in team history, leads the team with 18 RBI, tying with McCutchen and Jack Suwinski for the team lead with five home runs. Ji Hwan Bae brings a different skill set, leading the team with seven stolen bases, adding two doubles and two home runs. Connor Joe has been hot this season, with six doubles, two triples, and two home runs, hitting an impressive .328.

Roansy Contreras will take the ball in this one, making his fifth start of the season. Contreras has pitched to a 4.57 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 21.2 innings, not quite building off a solid rookie campaign. Batters have hit a putrid .128 against Contreras’ slider, which he throws nearly 50 percent of the time. Closer David Bednar may be next up for a contract extension, striking out 14 in 11.0 innings, pitching to a 0.82 ERA.

Final Dodgers-Pirates Prediction & Pick

Los Angeles getting Gonsolin back will go a long way in this one.

Final Dodgers-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles -1.5 (+115), over 8.5 (-118)