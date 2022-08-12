The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Kansas City Royals. Check out our MLB odds series for our Dodgers Royals prediction and pick.

Tony Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, while Daniel Lynch will take the rubber for the Royals.

Tony Gonsolin has a very strong 2.30 ERA right now, but he had a 1.62 ERA on July 12. He was a Cy Young Award candidate. Then he ran into trouble. In his next four starts, he pitched 17 innings and allowed 15 runs. His ERA rocketed to 2.41. Everyone said his first half was unsustainable, which — to an extent — was likely to be true. However, Gonsolin showed signs of completely unraveling. There’s a difference between being slightly worse than before and completely imploding. Gonsolin went from being elite to being terrible in a heartbeat. Was he going to make course corrections and halt his downward slide?

This past Friday (Aug. 5) against the San Diego Padres, Gonsolin answered and quieted his critics. He threw five scoreless innings against Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury, and the rest of the loaded new San Diego lineup. He worked out of trouble in the first two innings and then got stronger as the game went on. He showed he still can deliver the goods, which is exactly what the Dodgers need.

Daniel Lynch has a 4.79 ERA. He has pitched only four times since June 22, going 19 innings and allowing nine earned runs, which translates to an ERA just under 4.50. His one strong start of the four came against the White Sox, the most disappointing team in baseball this season. Lynch will face a very steep challenge against the Dodgers, who have won 10 games in a row and have an offense which is roaring right now.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Dodgers-Royals MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Royals Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-152)

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (+126)

Over: 9 (-108)

Under: 9 (-112)

Why The Dodgers Could Cover the Spread

The Dodgers have won 10 games in a row. They have won 32 of their last 37 games. They have won 35 of their last 43. They are nuking everyone they play.

Let’s look more at the last 37 games for the Dodgers. Their 32-5 record in their last 37 games has been exceeded by only two teams in the history of baseball. The 1977 Kansas City Royals and 2017 Cleveland Indians both went 33-4 in a 37-game span. The Dodgers are historically dominant right now. Tony Gonsolin showed against the Padres last week that he is still a high-quality pitcher. Daniel Lynch is not the pitcher one would expect to bring a halt to this massive winning binge for Dodger Blue.

Why The Royals Could Cover the Spread

After winning three of four games against the Chicago White Sox, the Royals will feel good about themselves when they take the field Friday evening against the Dodgers. There will not be a fear factor for Kansas City here. The Royals played the New York Yankees tough in a four-game series a few weeks ago. The Royals didn’t win most of the games, but they battled the Yankees hard and came close to winning the series. They will go at the Dodgers with everything they have. This team isn’t a good team, but it plays hard and is not a total pushover.

Final Dodgers-Royals Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are going to lose a game at some point. They are going to lose money for their bettors at some point. However, is Tony Gonsolin versus Daniel Lynch the pitching matchup which will bring this winning streak to a halt? It’s not likely. You know which team you should pick. The under is also worth a look here.

Final Dodgers-Royals Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5