The San Francisco Giants (16-20) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-17) Thursday night at Chase Field. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Diamondbacks prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch the game.

The Giants are fourth in the NL West division and .500 in their last 10 games. San Francisco is coming off a series with the Washington Nationals and they lost two of three. The Giants won their previous two series before that. San Francisco is led by Thairo Estrada as he is batting .338 with six home runs and a .910 OPS. J.D Davis leads the team with seven home runs an 20 RBI, as well. The Giants have some ground to make up in the division, but the season is still young.

The Diamondbacks are .500 in their last 10 games and lose their last two. They just lost a home series against the Miami Marlins, but still sit second in the NL West. Arizona has some pitching to figure out, but their hitters are doing good. Christian Walker is hitting .274 with nine home runs and 28 RBI while Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the team with a .306 batting average. This will be a big four games early in the season for the Diamondbacks.

The starting pitchers for the first matchup of the season between these two teams will be Alex Cobb and Tommy Henry.

Here are the Giants-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Diamondbacks Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+100)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-120)

Over: 9.5 (-106)

Under: 9.5 (-114)

How To Watch Giants vs. Diamondbacks

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Arizona

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Cobb is having a great start to his season. He has a 2.01 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP. In 40 1/3 innings pitched, Cobb has only walked six batters while striking out 38. He does give up some hits, but he does a really good job at limiting the damage. In his seven starts, Cobb has allowed more than two earned runs just one time. If Cobb can come get through six or more innings in this one, the Giants will cover the spread.

The Giants will be facing a pitcher that is very hittable. Henry has allowed 17 hits in 15 2/3 innings, but he has also only struck out seven. He does not have swing-and-miss stuff, so the Giants should be able to make some hard contact. If the Giants can knock Henry out of the game early, they will win this game and cover the spread.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned before, Henry is pretty hittable. However, he has gotten increasingly better with each start. He has been able to go deeper into games and have more competitive outings. Another positive is the Diamondbacks are 3-0 when Henry starts this season. He will battle and compete and always give the Diamondbacks a chance to win the game.

Arizona is second in the MLB in batting average and seventh in OPS. They also have the fourth most doubles and triples while stealing the seventh most bases. Cobb is a hittable pitcher himself, so the Diamondbacks should be able to hit the ball around in this game. If Arizona can pepper the ball in the gaps and get some extra base hits, they will cover this spread, or even win the game.

Final Giants-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Cobb has been doing good, but eventually the hits he gives up will turn into runs. Henry has been pitching well and should be able to keep the Giants in check long enough for the Diamondbacks to take a lead. Expect Arizona to keep this game close and cover the spread.

Final Giants-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-120), Under 9.5 (-114)