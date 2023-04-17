The San Francisco Giants are on the east coast to take on the Miami Marlins. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Giants-Marlins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Giants are coming off two games in Detroit in which they were swept. In the series, the Giants gave up a walk-off home run in game one and a walk-off single in game two. Both games went into 11 innings. Thairo Estrada had five hits in the series. He doubled twice and hit a home run as well. J.D Davis finished with six RBI and four hits in the two games. He had two home runs and two singles. Blake Sabol was the other Giant to go yard at Comerica Park.

The Marlins are coming off a pretty good series win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bryan De La Cruz led all Miami hitters with five hits in 11 at-bats. Garrett Cooper had four hits and an RBI as well. Jon Berti and Garrett Hampson were the leaders in RBI for the series with two a piece. Hampson hit the only home run for the Marlins in the weekend series.

Monday’s game will be the first of three. Logan Webb will toe the rubber for San Francisco while Jesus Luzardo has the start for Miami.

Here are the Giants-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Marlins Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+176)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-215)

Over: 7 (-120)

Under: 7 (-102)

How To Watch Giants vs. Marlins

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Florida

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

San Francisco needs to find a way to turn their season around. Luckily they have their ace starting this game. Webb has had a tough season so far, but he has pitched against three good offensive teams. He has starts against the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox. The Marlins are not at their caliber of offense. Miami is bottom half of the league in batting average and they are bottom five in on-base percentage. This means the Marlins do not get a lot of hits, but they also do not take their walks.

Webb should be able to have a decent game if his stuff is good. San Francisco wants to stay away from their bullpen in this game, so Webb needs to go six or seven innings. If he does, the Giants will cover the spread. With Miami having the least amount of RBIs and runs in the league, Webb has a good chance to do what needs to in order for the Giants to cover the spread and win.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Miami has been relying on their pitchers all year and that will not change in this one. Luzardo has three starts and two of them are quality. In 18 2/3 innings pitched, Luzardo has struck out 20 batters while giving up only four earned runs on 15 hits. Luzardo has a great chance to miss a lot of bats in this game as the Giants lead the MLB in strikeouts. They average 11.14 strikeouts per game on the year, so Luzardo can easily get seven or eight today. Against left-handed pitching, San Francisco hits a whopping .201. If Luzardo pitches as he has in the first three starts, the Marlins will cover this spread.

Final Giants-Marlins Prediction & Pick

Webb has been struggling while Luzardo has been dealing. Expect the same to happen this game. The Marlins should come out on top.

Final Giants-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Marlins +1.5 (-215), Under 7 (-102)