The San Francisco Giants (5-10) visit the Miami Marlins (9-8) for the second game of a three game set. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Giants-Marlins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Game one of this series was a close one as Miami came from behind to win. The Giants struck first in the second inning on an RBI double from Heliot Ramos. David Villar would tack on two more in the third inning with an RBI double of his own. That would be all the offense the Giants get, however. The Marlins answered immediately with a Jazz Chisholm single to center. Luis Arraez singled in a run in the sixth to cut the lead to one. Logan Webb pitched alright for the Giants, but he stayed in a tad too long. In the seventh inning with two outs, Webb gave up a 413-foot home run to Jorge Soler. Miami ended up winning the game 4-3. Webb took the loss, Matt Barnes got the win in relief and A.J Puk closed it out for the save.

Game two will feature Alex Wood vs. Edward Cabrera.

Here are the Giants-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Marlins Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+152)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-184)

Over: 8 (-108)

Under: 8 (-112)

How To Watch Giants vs. Marlins

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Florida

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants are going up against Cabrera and they need to remain patient at the plate. San Francisco is middle of the pack when it comes to drawing walks, but they need to better in this game. Cabrera has pitched 11 2/3 innings this season and walked 14 batters. He pitched a little better his last time out, but the more he is in the zone, the more hittable his stuff is. The Giants need to be disciplined at the plate and wait for their pitch. If their pitch does not come, there is a good chance Cabrera will issue a walk within the at-bat.

Wood is on the mound for the Giants. He has given up one earned run in 7 2/3 innings pitched. He has eight strikeouts to five walks. Wood needs to cut back on the walks, but his stuff has proven to be tough to hit. He will need to have a good game if the Giants want to cover the spread. San Francisco needs their starters to go six or seven innings. If Wood does that, the Giants are in good shape.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Giants need Wood to go deep into the game, but the Marlins best chance is to knock him out early. The Giants have the fourth highest bullpen ERA in the MLB. If Miami is able to knock Wood out of the game, there is a high possibility they will score runs off the Giants bullpen.

Cabrera does not live in the zone too much, but he needs to in this one. Anytime you allow multiple free bases in a game, you are destined for failure. Living in the zone may not be a bad thing in this game, though. The Giants have the second lowest zone contact percentage in the MLB. With the movement on Cabreras pitches, the Giants will have a tough time making hard contact off Cabrera.

Final Giants-Marlins Prediction & Pick

This game should be close. With Cabrera coming off a solid outing and the Giants inability to close out games, expect the Marlins to keep this one close.

Final Giants-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Marlins +1.5 (-184), Over 8 (-108)