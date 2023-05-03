It is game three of this interleague battle as the San Francisco Giants visit the Houston Astors. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Astros prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Anthony DeSclafani threw a gem yesterday. He went eight innings, throwing 109 pitches as the Astros got just three hits on the night. The Giants scored a run in the first, and then another in the fourth, with that being all they would need to get the win. It was the first time the Astros has been shut out all season, and also the first time they allowed two or fewer runs and lost.

Here are the Giants-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Astros Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-156)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+130)

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How To Watch Giants vs. Astros

TV: NBCS Bay Area/ATTH/ MLB Network

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants did not do anything special to get the win, outside of having a pitcher have a great start. They are still struggling to score at times and pulled out a win due to an amazing pitching performance. They are still struggling to score. The Giants have only scored five runs in the two games against the Astros, but have come out with a split so far. Yesterday they did do something a little different. The Giants did not need the long ball to score. The run was scored in the first off an Estrada infield single, and then he was doubled home. In the fourth, it was two walks and a double that got the second run.

Thario Estrada scoring after his infield single was a big deal. Has been getting on base a lot, with a .397 on-base percentage. He is regularly left in scoring position though, and has scored just 20 times this year. In the first game of the series, it was the normal home run or bust play for the Giants. They are currently third in the majors with 48 home runs. The Giants hit two homers in game one but went 0-4 with runners in scoring position.

If the Giant’s offense is going to be boom or bust, they are going to need good pitching. Logan Webb is sitting with a 43:5 strikeout-to-walk ratio, which is indicative of the staff’s 3.38 strikeouts per one walk this year. Webb will get the chance to strike out more guys today. Webb is currently 1-5 on the season with a 4.10 ERA. Ultimately, the record is not all his fault though. He has three games in which he has given up four earned runs. That is on him. Conversely, he also has a game in which he got a loss he gave up one earned run, but four runs overall due to errors. Webb also lost a game in which he only gave up two, but had zero runs of run support.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros just put out their worst offensive performance of the year, and almost won the game. The Astros have had to deal with injuries early on this year, with Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley missing time this year. Ultimately, they need their big bats to hit again in this one. Adding to his offense is Kyle Tucker. Tucker has 20 RBIs on the season and five home runs while slugging .441 on the season. Adding to the power numbers is Jeremy Pena. He has six home runs this year but has taken just five walks while striking out 31 times this year. The combination of Pena and Tucker has also been dangerous on the basepath. They have combined for 11 stolen bases and 32 runs on the season

Yordan Alvarez got one of the three hits against the Giants last night but did not drive in a run. He has 27 RBIs this year with six home runs. He is hitting .264, with an OPS of .916, which leads the team. Alvarez has been the epitome of consistency for the offense. He has only been held without a hit in five games this year. In those five games, he has drawn a walk. This means he has reached base safely in all 24 games he has played this year.

Framber Valdez will be taking the hill today for the Astros. He is 2-3 on the season with a 2.54 ERA. He has given up three or fewer earned runs in each of his starts and has gone six or more innings in all but one start this year. Like Webb, he is not getting great run support in his losses, but he has also given up fewer runs.

Final Giants-Astros Prediction & Pick

While the Giants shut down the Astros yesterday, it is unlike to happen twice in a row. Consequently, the Astros have a better pitcher on the mound today. With that the Astros get their bats going today. They have the better offense, and Valdez normally does not struggle with the long ball. He has given up home runs in each of his last two starts, but he is a groundball pitcher overall and will keep the ball in the yard in this one.

Final Giants-Astros Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros -1.5 (+130)