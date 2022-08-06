MLB Odds: Giants vs. Athletics prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022

The Oakland Athletics will host their rival from across the bay, the San Francisco Giants for game one of this short weekend two-game series. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Athletics prediction and pick.

The Giants are coming off of being swept by the Dodgers while the A’s are currently on a two-game winning streak after they closed out the Angels. Who will come out on top in this Bay Area matchup? Let’s get into it.

Here are the Giants-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Athletics Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (-140) (-245 ML)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+116) (+200)

Over: 7.5 (-104)

Under: 7.5 (-118)

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants have fallen off the wagon a little bit as they’ve dropped to 3-12 since the All-Star break. On the season, however, the Giants are third in the NL West with a record of 51-55, still 22.0 games behind the Dodgers. They have a lot of ground to cover if they want to find themselves in the playoffs this season and hope that they can get back on track with a win here tonight. Starting on the bump for the Giants tonight will be Carlos Rodon, who is making his 22nd start of the season. He’s been pitching pretty decently as he comes into this game with a 9-6 record and a 3.00 ERA. He’ll look to keep his winning record alive with some help from his offense in tonight’s game.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The A’s haven’t really had much going for them in recent years and continue to struggle with the idea of relocating cities. Until then, the A’s will need to focus on this season as they sit last in the AL West with a record of 41-66, still 28.5 games behind the Astros. The A’s have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games, so they’re no strangers to upsets. Starting on the mound for the A’s tonight will look to be Adam Oller in his 13th appearance (eighth start) of the year. He’s pitching a 1-4 record with a 7.68 ERA. He’ll look to change things around and hope that his teammates can back him up with good offense once again.

Final Giants-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The Giants have been in a freefall since with All-Star break and the A’s are still kind of in the vast, just floating along until the season is over at this point. With that said, I’ve been taking a liking to the A’s odds since they go so overlooked. Their record will show that it’s not a great idea to bet their Moneyline all the time, but their run line is usually pretty interesting. No, they don’t have the roster or pitching to compete with most of the other teams, but they do like to upset them when they can. I think they take advantage of the Giants’ recent losing streak and at least cover the spread tonight.

Final Giants-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Athletics +1.5 (+116)