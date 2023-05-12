Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The San Francisco Giants take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Our MLB odds series has our Giants Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Giants Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are beginning to show some signs of weakness. The team which won five of eight early-season games from the Los Angeles Dodgers and played a solid month of April is beginning to slip in the standings. The Diamondbacks, who were 19-14 a week ago, are now 20-18 after losing four of their last five games. The fact that they lost four of five isn’t the big concern. Every MLB team — or nearly every team — will lose four out of five at some point during the season. What is concerning for Arizona is that the four losses have come against not-very-good opponents. Arizona has lost to the Washington Nationals, the Miami Marlins (twice), and the San Francisco Giants this past week. The Diamondbacks simply have to collect wins against the lower and middle tiers of the National League so that when they play the good teams, they can go .500 (or close to it) and still be in a reasonably good position to make the National League postseason. They were largely achieving that over the first five weeks of the season, but this past week has been different. It’s also very notable that the D-Backs’ bullpen, which was so bad last season, has blown more leads. The D-Backs were lucky to erase one of those blown leads and beat the Nationals this past Saturday, but Arizona had no such luck on Sunday in a 9-8 loss to Washington which set this ugly week in motion. The Diamondbacks have to stabilize and win games against inferior opponents.

Here are the Giants-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Diamondbacks Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+132)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-160)

Over: 10 (-105)

Under: 10 (-115)

How To Watch Giants vs. Diamondbacks

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / Bally Sports Arizona (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks are faltering. It’s not a full-blown collapse, but the team is definitely not playing as well as it was earlier in the season. This can point to the youth of the team and the inexperience it still possesses. The D-Backs jumped on opponents earlier in the year, but when opposing teams gather more information and a fuller scouting report on Arizona players, the D-Backs struggle. What is also in evidence in the D-Backs’ decline is their weak bullpen, which the Giants rocked for four runs in the top of the ninth on Thursday night in the first game of this series. Arizona is also not putting the ball in play as much as it can or should. D-Back hitters struck out 15 times in Wednesday’s home loss to the Miami Marlins. Arizona then got shut out for eight innings by the Giants on Thursday. This team is at low ebb; San Francisco is catching Arizona at the right time.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks are going against the Giants’ bullpen in this game. John Brebbia is the opener for San Francisco. The Giants have not had an especially good bullpen in either 2022 or this season, so Arizona has to like the matchup against the Giants’ relievers. It could be just the thing which gets Arizona’s bats going again.

Final Giants-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks are not in a good place right now, but the Giants’ bullpen is not trustworthy. Stay away from this game.

Final Giants-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks +1.5