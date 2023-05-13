Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The San Francisco Giants take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Our MLB odds series has our Giants Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Giants Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks badly needed their win on Friday against the San Francisco Giants. They had lost to San Francisco on Thursday in the first game of the four-game weekend series. They had lost a home series to the Miami Marlins earlier in the week. The D-Backs know that when they play wild card-caliber teams in the top half of the National League, they are going to have a tough time. This means they have to clean up on the teams below them in the standings. Beating the Giants and their bullpen on Friday was hugely important. Now Arizona has a real chance of being able to win three of four games in this series and sustain its place in the National League wild card hunt. The Diamondbacks need to avoid a significant downturn before the All-Star break. If they can avoid a prolonged losing skid, they will know that when they hit the dog days of summer, they will be a real force in the National League postseason chase.

Here are the Giants-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Diamondbacks Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-142)

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+118)

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How To Watch Giants vs. Diamondbacks

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / Bally Sports Arizona (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks are inconsistent. They are improved from last year, but they aren’t yet a proven team the way the Los Angeles Dodgers or Atlanta Braves are. The Diamondbacks are still going through an evolutionary process with a lot of young players and a bullpen which is still considerably flawed. Arizona has made some advancements, but not as many as the first few weeks of the season might have suggested. This might be a .500 team or an 85-win team, but it’s not a 90-win team with proven playoff credentials. If you think the D-Backs should obviously beat the Giants here, that might be giving a little too much credit to Arizona, which is still in the “grow up” phase of its progression, even though that progression has taken a few steps forward.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks have Zac Gallen on the mound. Gallen has pitched like the Cy Young Award candidate he was last year. Gallen has continued to hang a zero on the scoreboard in a lot of the games he has pitched. He needed a few less-than-great starts at the beginning of the year to find his rhythm. He certainly has it now. Gallen on the hill is the Diamondbacks’ best scenario and their best chance to win a game, especially against an opponent with a mediocre offense, such as the San Francisco Giants.

Unless Arizona’s bats struggle against San Francisco pitching, the Diamondbacks should be able to win this game in straightforward fashion.

Final Giants-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks have their ace on the hill. The Giants do not have ace Logan Webb or No. 2 starter Alex Cobb on the mound in this game. The math is simple: Take Arizona.

Final Giants-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5