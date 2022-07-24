The San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Giants Dodgers prediction and pick.

Alex Cobb gets the call for the Giants, while Clayton Kershaw goes to the hill for the Dodgers.

Alex Cobb’s 2022 journey is a tale of two seasons. In late May, his ERA was 5.73, and he missed three weeks due to injury. He came back to the San Francisco rotation on June 19. Since then, he has been a completely different pitcher. In his last six starts — all after the return from injury — Cobb has pitched at an ERA slightly above two runs. In the process, he has shaved 1.64 runs off his ERA, dropping it down to 4.09. He has simply been brilliant. The injury and the rehab process gave him a chance to retool his technique and fix his mechanical flaws. This is not the same pitcher National League hitters were feasting on in the first few months of the year. This is a pitcher who can help the struggling Giants in their battle for a National League wild card spot.

Clayton Kershaw, whose overall ERA is 2.13, has been lights-out in July. Look at these numbers for July: 22 2/3 innings pitched, one earned run allowed, one walk allowed, no home runs allowed, a 0.40 ERA. He is absolutely locked in right now. A great pitcher is at the top of his game. What more is there to say?

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Giants-Dodgers MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Giants-Dodgers Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-120)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

Why The Giants Could Cover the Spread

The Giants getting swept four straight games by the Dodgers is an unlikely occurrence. Even though Clayton Kershaw is pitching for Los Angeles, which figures to make this game very difficult for San Francisco, it remains that the Giants, though very flawed, are a tough team. They don’t back down from a fight. They keep plugging away. They have done that in every game this series. They don’t have a win to show for it, but they haven’t rolled over in any of the first three games of this series. They just need one or two timely hits. If they get them, Alex Cobb is now pitching like an elite starter. He has been completely different since returning from his injury. He can give the Giants the spark they need, and he can win a 2-1 pitching duel against Kershaw if it comes to that.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover the Spread

After winning the first three games of this series, the Dodgers are in a groove. They feel great when they come to the ballpark. They are getting timely hitting, plenty of pitching, solid defense, well-rounded contributions, and big performances from their stars at the top of the order. Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Trea Turner are all playing great baseball right now. Clayton Kershaw is DEALING. What’s not to love about the Dodgers right now?

Final Giants-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are on a roll. Kershaw is on a roll. Why pick against a team which is winning against the run line with great regularity? Go with L.A.

Final Giants-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5