MLB Odds: Giants vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 8/10/2022

The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon in San Diego. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Giants-Padres prediction and pick we have laid out below.

San Francisco is in a much different spot this year, with their 54-56 record a far cry from their 107 wins in 2021. The Giants are six and a half games out of a playoff spot, but their hopes seem to diminish every day. Winning this series against San Diego would go a long way towards helping their playoff chances.

San Diego took the attention of the baseball world over the course of the trade deadline. Their two headlining moves were acquiring Juan Soto and closer Josh Hader. With a 62-51 record, San Diego holds the final Wild Card spot despite going 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Here are the Giants-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Padres Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-142)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+118)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

San Francisco’s 128 home runs rank tenth in the league. Joc Pederson, one key of the offseason, leads the team with 17, and has added a .487 slugging percentage. Second baseman Thairo Estrada, in his first bout of regular playing time, has enjoyed a career year. Estrada has hit a team-leading .269, with 10 home runs and 15 stolen bases. Wilmer Flores has hit .251, with 20 doubles and 16 home runs. Injuries and downturns have derailed this offense, but the potential is still off the charts. There are tons of power hitters in this lineup and well-rounded power hitters at that.

Today, Jakob Junis takes the hill for San Francisco. Junis has spent most of his season in the starting rotation, with 10 of his 13 appearances coming as a starter. In those ten starts, Junis owns a 3.24 ERA, holding batters to a .221 batting average. Junis has walked just 5.6% of the batters he has faced, ranking in the 83rd percentile in that category. Against his slider, a pitch that Junis throws 50.9% of the time, batters have managed a measly .209 batting average, striking out 40 times. San Francisco’s bullpen has been brutal, with their 4.42 ERA ranking 26th in the league. Still, closer Camilo Doval has been exceptional, with a 2.93 ERA and 15 saves in his 46 innings of work.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

San Diego, after the most exciting deadline haul in recent memory, has become the darlings of the league. Unfortunately, it seems that nothing is good enough to catch the Dodgers in the NL West. Still, Juan Soto electrifies a lineup that has scored 492 runs this season. Soto launched his first home run as a Padre last night in a 7-4 victory. Soto has hit .348 in his seven games as a Padre. Manny Machado, the second of a potential three-headed monster, has hit 20 home runs and 23 doubles with a .290 batting average. Machado is hitting .321 in his last seven games, including last night’s walk-off three-run home run. San Diego ranks ninth in the league with 192 doubles, even as they await the return of Fernando Tatis, Jr.

Pitching today for San Diego is Sean Manaea, with a 4.74 ERA in 20 starts. Manaea has struggled recently, with a 6.69 ERA in his last seven games. Manaea’s changeup has been of particular hindrance, with batters hitting .280 against the offering. San Diego’s bullpen has been solid, ranking 13th in the league with a 3.82 ERA. Adding Josh Hader to the mix, despite his blown save last night, has only improved this group. Nabil Crismatt has been the star option of this group, with a 2.70 ERA in his 50 innings.

Final Giants-Padres Prediction & Pick

San Diego is a better option in this one.

Final Giants-Padres Prediction & Pick: San Diego -1.5 (+118), over 9 (-105)