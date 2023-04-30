Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres will finish their two-game series in Mexico City. The elevation is high as we make our MLB odds series, make a Giants-Padres prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

It was a wild game in Mexico City as the Padres defeated the Giants 16-11. Initially, the Padres led 3-0 in the third inning when Brandon Crawford blasted a shot to left-center field to cut the deficit to 3-1. LaMonte Wade then blasted a monster shot for the back-to-back home runs. However, Nelson Cruz battled back with a solo home run to the opposite field to become the oldest Padre to ever hit a home run. It was 5-2 Padres when Mitch Haniger destroyed a breaking ball into left field for a three-run bomb to tie the game. Next, Thairo Estrada clipped a three-run double to make it 8-5 Giants.

The Padres fought back in the fourth inning when Juan Soto lifted a shot to center field for a solo home run to trim the deficit to 8-6. Then, Xander Bogaerts carried a shot to left-center field for a solo home run to cut the deficit to 8-7. Fernando Tatis then lifted a shot to the opposite field to give the Padres the 9-8 lead. Next, Manny Machado blasted a shot to left-center field to make it 10-8. But the Giants fought back again when Blake Sabol cracked a shot to right field to tie the game at 10-10. Next, David Villar slammed a shot to make it 11-10 Giants for the second back-to-back home runs of the night. But the Padres got the last laugh when Machado carried another home run, this time to right field, to make it 12-11.

The Giants and Padres combined for 11 home runs, which is an MLB record for home runs in a single game. Now, we get to see if they can replicate that today. Sean Manaea and Joe Musgrove both struggled, not lasting past the fourth innings. Today, Alex Cobb goes for the Giants and Yu Darvish goes for the Padres.

Here are the Giants-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Padres Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-128)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+106)

Over: 20.5 (-120)

Under: 20.5 (-102)

How To Watch Giants vs. Padres

TV: MLBN

Stream: MLB

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants blasted five home runs yesterday. Now, they hope to replicate the effort today. They have players that are capable of bopping the ball toward all ends of the park.

Wade enters this game with a batting average of .242 with four home runs, seven RBIs, and nine runs. Ultimately, expect him to contribute to today’s game as he did yesterday. Crawford is struggling, batting .169 with four home runs, 10 RBIs, and six runs. However, the thin, crisp Mexico City elevation helped his bat yesterday and will likely help him again today. Haniger is batting .333 (4 for 12) with one home run, four RBIs, and four runs with his new team. Now, he will attempt to stay hot and hit another home run.

The Giants will cover the spread if they can clobber the ball. Then, their pitching staff must do all they can to counter the ridiculous elevation.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres clobbered six home runs in yesterday’s game. Now, they look to hit even more today as their ferocious lineup gets another crack at this. Can they keep clobbering the baseball?

Machado enters this game with a batting average of .245 with four home runs, 11 RBIs, and 12 runs. Amazingly, he hit two last night after struggling over the month. Cruz is batting .306 with three home runs, 16 RBIs, and seven runs. Now, he looks to keep the bat hot. Tatis is hitting .243 with two home runs, six RBIs, and four runs. However, he has not broken out of his early-season struggles yet. Bogaerts is batting .311 with six home runs, 13 RBIs, and 20 runs. Ultimately, he has been the best hitter for the Padres. But Soto is struggling, batting .188 with five home runs, 10 RBIs, and 18 runs. Therefore, he must pick it up.

The Padres will cover the spread if they continue to pound the baseball. Then, their pitching must limit the long balls they allow.

Final Giants-Padres Prediction & Pick

If this game were in San Diego, the easy pick would be for the Padres to cover based on the matchup. However, the game is in Mexico City, where the person reading this preview could probably hit a home run. Expect a lot of runs and for these teams to shatter the over again.

Final Giants-Padres Prediction & Pick: Over: 20.5 (-120)