After splitting the first two games of the series, the San Francisco Giants and Chicago White Sox face off in the rubber match of this three-game interleague series. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-White Sox prediction, pick, and how to watch.

After winning the first game of the series 12-3, the Giants fell in game two, as the White Sox scored three in the seventh inning to win 7-3. Logan Webb did not have his best stuff, giving up nine hits and four runs in five innings, but the game got out of hand when three unearned runs were scored off Sean Hjelle. The White Sox got a solid performance out of Dylan Cease, who struck out eight and gave up one run off a J.D. Davis homerun. Tim Anderson was ejected in the game after arguing a quick pitch and will look to make amends today in game three of this series.

Here are the Giants-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-White Sox Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-176)

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How To Watch Giants vs. White Sox

TV: NBCSBA / NBCSCH

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

While the Giants did not hit well in game two, they were able to get on base. Lead-off batter Lamonte Wade Jr. walked three times in the game, while Michael Conforto and David Villar walked twice each, but also failed to pick up a hit. In all, the Giants walked nine times in the game but only managed four hits, and went 1-11 with runners in scoring position. That needs to change for the Giants to pick up the win in their third game of the series. The Giants were just not getting their bats on the ball. In addition to the nine walks, they struck out 13 times, meaning 22 of 41 plate appearances resulted in the ball not being in play.

Joc Pederson was able to drive in two more runs on the day, doubling his RBI total on the season. Mike Yastrzemski struggled again though. He was 0-5 with two strike outs and now is hitting just .263 on the season with seven strikeouts. He is right in the middle of this Giants’ batting order, and his success has been vital for the Giants early in the season. In the two wins, Yastrzemski has gone 4-8 with three doubles, a home run, three RBIs, and two walks. In the losses, he is 1-11, with no walks or extra-base hits, and five strikeouts.

Alex Wood will get the start this afternoon for the Giants. This will be his first appearance of the year and his first since August 31st of last year. In his one career start against the White Sox in 2017, he went seven innings, giving up one run on a home run, and earning a no-decision. Ultimately, a start like that one will go a long way to get the Giants a win.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

To start, the White Sox cannot afford another ejection from Tim Anderson. He is the lead-off man and the table setter for this offense. While the White Sox survived his ejection, it is not something they can do on a regular. Secondly, the White Sox needs another great pitching performance. Dylan Cease was wonderful in snagging eight strikeouts and just giving up the one solo home run. He kept guys off base for the most part, and that helps when you give up the long ball. The bullpen did well in the game too. In the sixth through eighth innings, they gave up three hits and no runs. Joe Kelly struggled in the ninth inning, but with the lead that was already built, allowing him to work through those struggles was just fine.

Thirdly, they need to continue getting production from every spot in the batting order. Last night, all but the seven spot held by Yasmani Grandal got a hit. He and Tim Anderson were the only White Sox without a hit, but Anderson’s replacement, Hanser Alberto did pick up one. The heart of the lineup once again performed well, with Robert Jr., Benintendi, and Moncada going a combined 7-12, scoring four runs and driving in two. Moncada has started the season hot, with a current batting average of .440.

Lance Lynn gets the start on the mound today. In his first start of the season against the Houston Astros Lynn went 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs while striking out six. Ultimately he got the no-decision in that game. This will be Lynn’s eighth career start against the Giants. In his career, he is 1-4 with an era of 3.19. His early career did not go well, but in 2022 he went six innings and did not give up a run against them.

Final Giants-White Sox Prediction & Pick

This should be a good match-up today. Both teams have shown the ability to produce on offense, while both have also shown the ability to go cold. Neither bullpen is overall exceptional, but both have arms that can eat up outs. The biggest disparity today comes on the mound. Lance Lynn had a good first outing of the year, while Wood is just getting his first start of the year. Wood did not look amazing in spring training, and is coming off a down year. If he can get back to 2021 form, the Giants have a chance, but that will not come in this game.

Final Giants-White Sox Prediction & Pick: White Sox -1.5 (+146) and Over 8 (-105)