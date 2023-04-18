The Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers in an American League Central Matchup Tuesday afternoon! Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Guardians-Tigers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

This game will be the second game of a double-header on Tuesday between the two teams. Game one was postponed Monday night due to the frigid temperatures in Detroit. Double-headers are always tricky because you never know who is going to sit in game two, or what players will be playing both games. Game one might feature a lot of relievers and force game two starters into going deep in the game despite getting shelled. There is a lot of unpredictability in game two, but we will give it our best shot.

The pitching matchup in game two will be Peyton Battenfield against Eduardo Rodriguez

Here are the Guardians-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Tigers Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+152)

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-184)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Tigers

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 4:40 PM ET/1:40 PM PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians will have Battenfield on the mound for this one making his second career start. He performed well in his debut. Battenfield made his first MLB start against the New York Yankees at home. The Yankees lineup is powerful, but Battenfield managed to go 4 2/3 innings and allowed just one earned run on four hits. He did not walk a single batter and struck out three as well.

The Tigers are the worst hitting team in baseball. They hit just .208 as a team and are last in total bases and hits. When the Tigers do hit the ball, it is not usually for extra bases. Battenfied pounded the zone well against New York and has had control throughout the minor leagues as well. There is no reason he should not attack hitters in the Detroit lineup. If he goes right at them and pitches another good game, the Guardians will cover the spread.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers will have their opening day starter on the mound in Rodriguez. Two of his three starts have been pretty good and his latest start against the Toronto Blue Jays will go down as quality. He threw six innings and allowed one run on seven hits while striking out three. The Blue Jays are a top-five offense in the league, so Rodriguez will come into this game with more confidence than usual.

One thing Rodriguez does not do this season is strike people out. He needs his defense to make plays behind him. The Tigers have made just seven errors in their 14 games played. This is 10th fewest in the MLB. If Rodriguez can force weak contact and allow his defense to work behind him, the Tigers will be successful in this game.

Final Guardians-Tigers Prediction & Pick

As mentioned, double-headers are tough to predict. A lot of the decisions rely on what happened in game one. If either team uses a bunch of relievers, the game two starter will have a longer leash. For game two, expect the Tigers ace to keep this one close.

Final Guardians-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Tigers +1.5 (-184), Under 8.5 (-110)