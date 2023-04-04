Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Cleveland Guardians take on the Oakland Athletics. Our MLB odds series has our Guardians-Athletics prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Guardians-Athletics.

The Cleveland Guardians have wasted no time establishing themselves as the team to beat in the American League Central Division. It is true that the Minnesota Twins have won their first four games, but Cleveland certainly looks like the best team when you realize that the Guardians went into Seattle and beat a playoff team from 2022, the Mariners, in three of four games. Cleveland scored a bunch of runs against Seattle pitching, and the Guardians’ bullpen got big outs, plus the team received a dominant start from Aaron Civale, who struggled for much of the 2022 season. Minnesota’s strong start has come against the lowly Kansas City Royals and the similarly subpar Miami Marlins. Cleveland has played a tougher schedule and done well. Terry Francona’s elite-level managerial skills put Cleveland in the driver’s seat. A four-game winning streak is exactly how this team hoped to begin its 2023 campaign.

Here are the Guardians-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Athletics Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (-108)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-111)

Over: 6.5 (-128)

Under: 6.5 (+104)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Athletics

TV: Bally Sports Ohio (Guardians) / NBC Sports California (A’s) / MLB Extra Innings / MLB Network regional coverage

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/9:40 p.m. PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians are simply the real deal. They were down 6-2 to the A’s on Monday but fought back to win 12-11 in 10 innings. They trailed 8-7 entering the eighth but rallied to take the lead. They watched Oakland tie the game in the ninth but calmly responded in the 10th. Cleveland is getting production up and down its batting order, and from lots of different sources. The team is scoring runs with doubles and singles and small ball and stolen bases. This team maximizes scoring opportunities and puts pressure on opposing defenses. It is a well-rounded team going up against an Oakland squad which seems certain to finish last in the American League West, having lost three straight games.

Cleveland sends ace Shane Bieber to the mound in this game. He should be able to lock up the A’s in this game.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The A’s have not won a lot, but they have been feisty. They came from behind to beat the Angels on opening night and deprive Shohei Ohtani of a win. They tagged Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase for a game-tying two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth on Monday night. This team is putting up a fight. It is not a deep team, but it is not a punching bag, either. Starting pitcher J.P. Sears is a competent arm, having done well for the New York Yankees last season before moving to Oakland in the Frankie Montas deal.

Final Guardians-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The Guardians are a much better team than the Athletics, and every conversation about this game should start there. Beyond the fact that Cleveland is an established playoff team and that the A’s are projected to lose close to 100 games, the Guardians have their ace, Shane Bieber, going to the mound. That should be more than enough reason to take Cleveland.

Final Guardians-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Guardians -1.5