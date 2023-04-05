Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Cleveland Guardians (4-2) visit the Oakland Athletics (2-3) on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is slated for 3:38 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Athletics prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Guardians-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Athletics Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+128)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-154)

Over: 8.5 (+102)

Under: 8.5 (-124)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Athletics

TV: MLB Network

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 3:37 p.m. ET/12:37 p.m. PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Record & Standing: 4-2 (Second in the AL Central)

Run Line Record: 3-3 (50%)

Over Record: 3-2-1 (60%)

Cleveland got off to a fast start following their breakout 2022 campaign. The Guardians dropped the opener to the Mariners but proceeded to take the next three games of the series. They followed that up with a 12-11, 10-inning thriller in the opener against Oakland but then lost game two yesterday. Despite that, the Guardians enter today as 1.5-run road favorites in the deciding game three.

Righty Hunter Gaddis makes his second start of the season for Cleveland. Gaddis surprised many by cracking the starting rotation after a dominant Spring Training. In five appearances, the 24-year-old struck out 17 in 13 innings while holding a 2.77 ERA. With ace Triston McKenzie out for the foreseeable future, the team presented Gaddis with an opportunity to break out. Things didn’t go as planned in his season debut as Gaddis was pegged for four runs in just 3.2 innings of work. Still, he managed four strikeouts compared to a single walk and his command looked sharp. While he is inexperienced, the 6’6″ workhorse flew through Cleveland’s farm system and has good control and a nasty changeup.

If the Guardians are going to win by two, they’re going to need leadoff-man Steven Kwan to continue his hot stretch. The left fielder collected four hits in the first two games of the series, going 4-9 in the process and scoring three runs. After hitting .298 as a rookie, the sure-handed outfielder has gotten off to a strong start this season with a .308 batting average.

The X-factor for the Guardians today is four-time Silver Slugger Jose Ramirez. The veteran third baseman picked up right where he left off last year, batting .308 through six games. Although he is still searching for his first home run, Ramirez clubbed 29 last year so it is only a matter of time before he starts circling the bases again this season.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

Record & Standing: 2-3 (Third in the AL West)

Run Line Record: 3-2 (60%)

Over Record: 2-2-1 (50%)

Oakland has gotten off to a surprising start despite their 2-3 record. The A’s stole the opener against the Angels before dropping the following two games in the series. They’ve battled Cleveland, however, and have kept things within a run in both of the prior two games. That being said, the Athletics still face an uphill battle against one of the AL’s premier teams and thus find themselves 1.5-run home underdogs.

Southpaw Kyle Muller will make his second start of the season after a masterful debut on opening day. The 6’7″, 250 lbs. lefty gave up just a single run in five innings of work against the Angels last week. He allowed just four hits in the opener while striking out three. Muller was a key piece in the Sean Murphy trade as he made his way over from Atlanta. Despite getting rocked in a spot start early in the season last year, Muller bounced back in two starts down the stretch, picking up a win while allowing just three runs in 9.2 innings of work. Muller projected as a strong prospect thanks to his dominant fastball and strong breaking ball.

If Oakland is going to cover (and potentially win the series outright), they’re going to need the bats rolling. Outfielder Ramon Laureano started the season hot batting .278 with two home runs and 13 total bases. He’s been solid against the Guardians as well, going 3-9 with a homer and a double.

The X-factor for the Athletics is second baseman, Tony Kemp. The veteran played hero in their win yesterday, walking it off in the ninth inning with a single. While he is hitting just .263 thus far, Kemp picked up multiple hits in both prior games with Cleveland and thus carries a lot of momentum into today’s matchup.

Final Guardians-Athletics Prediction & Pick

Although both prior games were decided by one run, I expect the superior Guardians to come out hot in the deciding game three. Despite Oakland’s fight in the early part of the season, they won’t be able to keep up offensively with Gaddis on the bump.

Final Guardians-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Guardians -1.5 (+128)