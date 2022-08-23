MLB Odds: Guardians vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 8/23/2022

The MLB will showcase this interleague matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Padres prediction and pick.

These two teams met back in early May as they played a doubleheader that resolved the two-game series in Cleveland. The Padres won the first and the Guardians took Game 2. Cleveland scored four late runs to come back and avoid the sweep. Now, they are in San Diego with both teams having the day off last night. The Guardians are coming off of a two-game split with the Chicago White Sox. Their final game on Sunday was postponed so the Guardians have had the past two days off. This should be a fun battle between teams that have a lot of familiar faces to see.

Here are the Guardians-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Padres Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-172)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+142)

Over: 8 (-104)

Under: 8 (-118)

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Guardians tonight is right-hander Aaron Civale. Civale is (2-5) on the season with a 5.63 ERA in 64 innings pitched. He is (0-2) on road with a 7.26 ERA as well so he will need to switch things up tonight if he wants to help his team cover the spread. The Padres’ offense is struggling, so there is a chance that he can turn things around. Petco Park is a pitcher’s ballpark as well so expect him to try and bounce back from his rough start to the year. His last outing went well as he pitched a quality start going six innings allowing three hits and one run against the Detroit Tigers.

The Guardians got shut out in their last game against the White Sox. Johnny Cueto turned back the clock and pitched an absolute gem against this squad. He went 8.2 innings allowing just five hits. He stuck out only two batters so that shows that he is able to make hitters hit into outs. The Guardians really struggled so you know that they are itching to get back out there after not scoring a run since Friday night.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

A familiar face will start against the Guardians tonight. Right-hander Mike Clevinger starts his second game of the season against his former ballclub. Sunshine is (4-4) on the year with a 3.63 ERA in 74.1 innings pitched. His season debut actually came against this team back in May, where he pitched 4.2 innings allowing three runs off of four hits. Fast forward to today, he has really elevated his game since returning from Tommy John surgery. His last start was rocky going just 4.1 innings allowing six hits and three runs against the Miami Marlins. Clevinger does pitch better at Petco Park as he owns a 2.96 ERA in 27.1 innings.

Coming off of a series split with the Washington Nationals at home, the Padres offense is in shambles right now. It’s crazy to think that after trading for one of the game’s best hitters, it would damage the offensive production. SD scored just eight combined runs in that series. Washington scored nine just in the first two games of the series but scored only two combined in the final two. What a weird series that was.

Juan Soto is hitting the ball well and getting on base, even Manny Machado is hitting the ball well as he has a hit in 12 of his last 13 games. However, the rest of the lineup is very lite right now. Josh Bell has homered in his last two games, but before that had a hard time adjusting to the West Coast. The lineup needs to do a better job of stringing hits together as it seems that every time a man is in scoring position they find a way to leave him there. That needs to change tonight.

Final Guardians-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Padres are looking for their offense to break out and Civale is a favorable pitcher to do it against. Take the Padres to cover this spread at home as they are fighting to keep their Wild Card hopes alive.

Final Guardians-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (+142)