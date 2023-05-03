The Cleveland Guardians (14-16) take on the New York Yankees (16-15) at Yankee Stadium for the final matchup between the two teams this season. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Guardians-Yankees prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch.

Game one of this series was close and won by the Guardians. The Yankees jumped out to an early lead after scoring two runs in the second inning and held it until the ninth. Down 2-0 in the ninth, the Guardians tied the game on a two-run single by Josh Naylor. The bases were loaded in that same inning and the Yankees walked in a run to make it 3-2 Guardians. Emmanuel Clase picked up his 10th save of the season and Cleveland won 3-2.

Game two was also close, but it went in favor of the Yankees. In this game, Cleveland jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the third inning. However, Anthony Volpe homered and Anthony Rizzo hit an RBI single to tie the game at two. Willie Calhoun broke the tie with a solo home run in the seventh. The game would end 4-2 with Michael King picking up his second save of the season.

The series finale starters Wednesday night are Shane Bieber and Clarke Schmidt.

Here are the Guardians-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+126)

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-152)

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Yankees

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes, Yes Network

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians will have their best pitcher on the mound in this one. Although his strikeout numbers are down, he is still finding ways to get outs. Bieber has not given up more than three runs in any of his starts this season. With the Yankees lineup facing some significant injuries, Bieber should be able to hold them down in this one. Bieber pitched against New York when they faced each other in Cleveland. In that game, Bieber threw seven innings, allowed five hits and just two runs in the Guardians 3-2 win. If he can have another outing like that, the Guardians will win and cover the spread.

Schmidt is having a tough season for New York. He has a 6.84 ERA in 25 innings pitched this season. Schmidt has given up at least three runs in all of his starts this season, though not all have been earned. The Guardians should be able to hit off Schmidt and score some runs. He has allowed 35 hits in his innings, so Cleveland just needs to attack in the zone. If the Guardians can push across three or four runs, they will be able to cover this spread.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Schmidt has been struggling, but the Guardians do not hit the ball well. The Yankees have won just one of his starts, but that win came against Cleveland. The Guardians have the sixth worst batting average in the MLB and the third worst OPS. Cleveland’s 113 runs scored on the season is fifth fewest in the league. Needless to say, the Guardians are not the strongest offensive team. Schmidt will get his strikeouts, he just needs to stop missing over the plate. If he can throw five or six innings, the Yankees should be able to keep this one close and cover the spread.

Final Guardians-Yankees Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be close. The Guardians are not playing up to their potential right now, but they do have Shane Bieber on the mound. With the Yankees not having some of their better hitters, expect Bieber to be dominant in a win for the Guardians as they cover the spread.

Final Guardians-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Guardians -1.5 (+126), Over 7.5 (-115)