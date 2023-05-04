The Seattle Mariners (14-16) are going for the sweep Thursday afternoon as they visit Oakland Athletics (6-25). This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Athletics prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch as well.

Game one was a pitchers duel. The Mariners were being no-hit by Mason Miller until the eighth inning when A.J Pollock hit a home run. Seattle’s best hitter, Jarred Kelenic, doubled home a run in the same inning to take the lead and the Mariners went on to win 2-1. Bryce Miller made his MLB debut for seattle and struck out 10 through six innings. Mason Miller was outstanding for the Athletics going seven no-hit innings while striking out six.

Game two was even closer until the 1oth. Pollock hit his second home run of the series to tie the game in the ninth and send it to extras. In the 10th, Eugenio Suarez homered for the Mariners to put them up and J.P Crawford singled home two runs. Seattle ended up winning the game 7-2 in 10 innings. J.P Sears went six scorless for the Athletics before their bullpen blew it.

Seattle will have George Kirby on the mound as they look to sweep. Oakland will try to stop the bleeding with Drew Rucinski.

Here are the Mariners-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Athletics Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-156)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+130)

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Athletics

TV: Root Sports Northwest, NBC Sports California

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 3:37 PM ET/12:37 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Seattle will have one of their better pitchers on the mound in this game. They have given up three runs all series, so the pitching gameplan has been working. Kirby just needs to stick to that gameplan and he will have a great day on the bump. On the season, Kirby has a 2.93 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP. He has walked just two batters in 30 2/3 innings while striking out 24. In five starts, Kirby has given up just one home run and that was his first start of the year. Taking out his first start of the year, Kirby has not given up more than two runs in any of his other starts. He has gone at least six innings in his last four outings and all of them have been quality. He has the hot hand right now and should be able to shut down a struggling Athletics team.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The Athletics have been getting great outings from their starters. This should not come as a shock because the Mariners are the worst hitting team in baseball. Kelenic is hitting over .300, but after him, there is only one other player batting over .237. Oakland should probably pitch around Kelenic, but everyone else is struggling at the plate.

Oakland will have their 34-year-old veteran on the mound making just his third start in the MLB. However, he was a full-time starter in the KBO during his four year absence from American baseball. In the KBO, he was very good. He had a career 3.07 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 657 strikeouts in 732 2/3 innings. Rucinski struggled in his first outing of the season, but against a bad-hitting Mariners team, he should be able to pitch well.

Final Mariners-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The Athletics are the worst team in the MLB and the Mariners have found a way to win each game. With Kirby on the mound, the Mariners should be able to win and cover the spread.

Final Mariners-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (-156), Over 8 (-120)