MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Angels prediction, odds and pick – 8/17/2022

The Los Angeles Angles will host their AL West rivals in the Seattle Mariners to wrap up the last game of this three-game series. The Mariners won the first two games of the series with a 6-2 victory in game one and an 8-2 victory in game two. Can they get a sweep tonight? It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Angels prediction and pick.

Here are the Mariners-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Angels Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-120) (-196 ML)

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (+100) (+164 ML)

Over: 8.5 (-112)

Under: 8.5 (-108)

*Watch MLB Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners are in a three-team battle for the wildcard spot in the American League right now as they are on the hunt to make playoffs for the first time since 2001. The Mariners are 64-54 so far on the year but are still 11.0 games behind the Astros for first place in the AL West. Starting on the mound for the Mariners tonight will be George Kirby, who is pitching a 4-3 record with a 3.39 ERA. He’ll look to take care of business for Seattle and not only sweep the Angels, but get one step closer to making the playoffs.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels are in the midst of yet another losing season as they almost traded away their top players, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. However, they kept them close to the team, in hopes to rebuild with them as stepping stones. The Angles are currently 4th in the AL West and not looking to do much more to get into the playoffs. They have a total record of 51-66 on the year while still 23.5 games behind the Astros. Pitching for the Angels tonight will be Patrick Sandoval, who is pitching a 3-8 record with a 3.42 ERA. Can they avoid being swept tonight?

Final Mariners-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Mariners are simply just the better team than the Angels, and it seems like the only time to ever bet on the Angels is if Ohtani is pitching. Unfortunately, he isn’t today, so I’m going to take the Mariners’ run line in this one. It’s not the best odds, but for a game like there where they can sweep on the road, I’ll take the discount.

Final Mariners-Angels Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (-120)