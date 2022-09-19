The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels will finish their four-game series with a Monday afternoon matchup in Los Angeles. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Mariners Angels prediction and pick, laid out below.

The Seattle Mariners have lost the first three of this series, bringing their record to 80-65, second place in the AL West and holding on to the final AL Wild Card spot. With Tampa Bay winning two games in a row, Seattle has fallen from the second Wild Card to the third.

Los Angeles, despite their brief three-game win streak, have a 64-82 record, third place in the AL West, with no shot at making a playoff run. Joe Maddon was an early casualty of high expectations, and there may be some other veterans that are traded this offseason.

Here are the Mariners-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Angels Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+118)

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-142)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Seattle will send Logan Gilbert to the mound in this one. In 29 starts this season, Gilbert has gone 12-6 with a 3.19 ERA, striking out 156 batters in 166.2 innings. Batters have managed to hit just .245 against Gilbert this season. In his lone start against Los Angeles this season, Gilbert tossed 5.2 innings, allowing three runs while striking out seven. Seattle’s bullpen has been great, ranking eighth with a 3.30 ERA on the season, striking out 520 in 482.2 innings. Erik Swanson has risen from anonymity to become a legitimate bullpen weapon. Swanson has appeared in 51 games this season, pitching to a 1.12 ERA with 63 strikeouts and just eight walks in 48.1 innings. Andres Munoz, who averages over 100 mph on his fastball, has dominated hitters thanks to his slider. Batters have hit just .122 against the slider, striking out 72 times. Overall, Munoz has a 2.61 ERA with 90 strikeouts in 58.2 innings. Closer Paul Sewald has saved 19 games, pitching to a 2.62 ERA in 60 appearances.

Eugenio Suarez leads the team with 31 home runs and 84 RBI, adding 23 doubles and great defense at third base. Suarez has a .335 on-base percentage. Rookie center fielder Julio Rodriguez has lived up to his prospect hype, hitting 27 home runs with 25 stolen bases, slashing .279/.343/.503. Rodriguez should run away with the AL Rookie of the Year award. Cal Raleigh has the most home runs of any catcher in baseball with 23. JP Crawford leads the team with 24 doubles, adding six home runs. First baseman Ty France has 19 home runs and 23 doubles, earning his first career All-Star bid. Seattle is tied for ninth in the league with 177 home runs.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Jose Suarez is this afternoon’s starting pitcher for Los Angeles. Suarez has appeared in 19 games, making 17 starts, going 6-7 with a 3.84 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 91.1 innings. In his last seven starts, Suarez has pitched to a 2.41 ERA in 41 innings. Suarez has exhibited the best control of his career, with a career-low walk rate of 7.9 percent. Los Angeles’ bullpen has been decent, ranking 18th in the league with a 3.99 ERA in 539 innings. Closer Raisel Iglesias was traded away at the deadline, and no true closer has emerged in his absence. Jimmy Herget, who has one of the more unique deliveries in the league, has a 2.45 ERA and five saves in 62.1 innings, now the team’s leader in saves. Jamie Barria has appeared in 30 games, 29 of those coming out of the bullpen. Barria has pitched to a 2.61 ERA in 69 innings as a reliever. Jose Quijada has been the most reliable lefty, with a 3.38 ERA in 37 appearances.

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout still suit up in Los Angeles. That is the good news. The bad news is that the rest of the lineup has not produced. Trout leads the team with 36 home runs, adding 20 doubles and 71 RBI. Trout has been red hot, hitting eight home runs in his last 15 games, with a .305 average in that span. Ohtani, in addition to his pitching prowess, has 34 home runs, and leads the team with 89 RBI, 26 doubles, and 71 walks. Taylor Ward has broken out this season, hitting 18 home runs and 16 doubles in 119 games. Luis Rengifo and Jared Walsh each have 15 home runs. Rengifo is hitting .275 with 22 doubles. Anthony Rendon was supposed to be the third major part of the offense, but instead has played in just 45 games this season, and is out for the season after wrist surgery. Mickey Moniak, a one-time first overall pick, is an intriguing player, having hit three home runs in his 12 games with the club. Los Angeles ranks 11th in the league with 176 home runs.

Final Mariners-Angels Prediction & Pick

I’d put my trust in Logan Gilbert for this one.

Final Mariners-Angels Prediction & Pick: Seattle -1.5 (+118), over 8 (-105)