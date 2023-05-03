Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Seattle Mariners take on the Oakland Athletics. Our MLB odds series has our Mariners Athletics prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mariners Athletics.

The Seattle Mariners are fighting upstream in the American League West. They have watched the Texas Rangers start well in the first month of the season, grabbing the division lead with improved pitching and a potent top half of the batting order. The Houston Astros haven’t been particularly good, but they are above .500 and are very much in the mix. The Mariners are below those two teams in the American League West standings. They know they will have to pass at least one of the two teams, if not both, to make the playoffs.

The Mariners are aware that they struggled for more than two full months at the start of the 2022 season and rebounded in mid-June to turn their campaign around. The season is long, and the first week of May is not a point in time when most teams face the most defining point in their 162-game journey. However, the Mariners can’t assume that just because they waited until June to save their season last year, they can do the same thing in 2023. They will probably need to get going earlier in the season — now — if they want to return to the postseason and establish themselves as one of the American League’s best teams.

Here are the Mariners-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Athletics Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-108)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-111)

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Athletics

TV: Root Sports (Mariners) / NBC Sports California (A’s) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The A’s continue to be an awful team. They will win games very occasionally, but not consistently. When a team wins one out of every five games — as the A’s have done through their first 30 contests of the season — that’s a reliable betting target. Betting against the A’s has been very, very profitable for MLB bettors this year. The A’s showed why they aren’t a good team on Tuesday night against the Mariners. They led 1-0 after seven innings, but then their bullpen faltered and they lost on a night when they managed just three hits. Their offense and bullpen have been atrocious this season. Seattle has pounded Oakland in head-to-head matchups over the past few seasons. There’s really no good reason to pick against the Mariners, and there’s certainly zero reason to trust the A’s.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners are not playing good baseball. They are losing most of the series they play, including this past weekend against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Mariners have a lot of holes in their batting order, and they have not hit well with runners in scoring position — especially with two out — for a good portion of the season. Oakland limited Seattle to three hits on Tuesday night. The A’s can continue to limit the M’s bats, and if they can do that, they can scratch out three or four runs and get enough production to win outright.

Final Mariners-Athletics Prediction & Pick

These two teams played a very low-scoring game and generated very little offense on Tuesday. With the over-under set at 7.5 runs, that seems like low-hanging fruit. Take the over.

Final Mariners-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Over 7.5