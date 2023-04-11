The Seattle Mariners (4-7) visit the Chicago Cubs (5-4) on Tuesday night! First pitch commences at 7:41 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Cubs prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Mariners-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Cubs Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+160)

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-194)

Over: 10.5 (-104)

Under: 10.5 (-118)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Cubs

TV: Root Sports, Marquee Network

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/ 4:40 p.m. PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Seattle suffered a shocking loss in the series opener against Chicago as they entered as road favorites. Still, the Mariners sit in a strong position to cover tonight despite their rocky start to the season. A trendy pick in the preseason, the Mariners haven’t yet gotten the ball rolling. That being said, they feature strong play on both sides of the diamond, and thus should certainly be looked at to cover despite being road favorites.

Righty Chris Flexen (0-1) makes his third start of the season tonight after his team lost both of his previous starts. Still, Flexen was solid in both appearances. He allowed just one run in 4.0 innings of work against the Guardians on opening day. While he did allow seven runners to reach base and recorded just one strikeout, it was a solid debut nonetheless. Flexen ran into more trouble in their loss to the Angels but still managed to hold them to just two runs on two hits in 5.0 innings. While Flexen is never going to be a huge strikeout pitcher, he is bound for some position regression after a 6.2 K/9 last season.

With Flexen looking shaky in his first two starts, the Mariners need their offense to step up if they want to cover as road favorites. That starts with sophomore phenom Julio Rodriguez. The 2022 Rookie of the Year was exceptional in his rookie season, batting .284, swiping 25 bases, and belting 28 home runs. With such a strong debut, expectations were sky-high for the 22-year-old. Things haven’t exactly gone according to plan thus far as he holds a measly .265 batting average through 11 games. Still, the uber-talented Rodriguez boasts incredible potential and thus should bounce back following an 0-3 debut against the Cubs.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Chicago looks like a completely different team compared to last year. Although they won just five games thus far, things feel different on the north side of Chicago. After dropping the season-opening series to Milwaukee, the Cubs bounced back and won four of their last five games. That included last night’s extra-inning win over the Mariners in which the Cubs battled back to win 3-2 in 10 innings. That being said, an inexperienced starter takes the bump tonight and thus the Cubs will need their offense to get rolling if they want to cover.

Righty Hayden Wesneski (0-0) makes his second start of the season tonight in what will be just the sixth start of his career. The 25-year-old looked sharp in limited action last season, compiling a 3-2 record and a sparkling 2.18 ERA in four starts. He flashed nasty strikeout potential last year, recording a 9.0 K/9, albeit in a short sample. Still, Wesneski was a highly-touted prospect who has a chance t bounce back from a dissapotining season debut. Although his offense eventually bailed him out, Wesneski was not sharp against the Reds last week. He allowed six hits, two home runs, and three runs in just 4.2 innings of work. However, the nasty stuff was still there as he managed to pick up four strikeouts. Making his first home start of the season, look for Wesneski to improve upon his disappointing debut.

Chicago certainly can’t count on their young pitcher to completely shut down the Mariners tonight and thus they need their offense to roll if they want to cover tonight. That starts with the hero from last night – Nico Hoerner. The middle infielder walked it off with a bloop single in the 10th inning – recording his first RBI of the season in the process. Despite being the first RBI all year, Hoerner has been solid at the plate. His .341 batting average leads the team and the 25-year-old should only continue to improve as the season wanes on.

Final Mariners-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Cubs continue to be incredibly undervalued despite their strong start to the season. While the Mariners certainly have the chops to pull out a win here, the Cubs should keep things close on a beautiful night at Wrigley Field. Hammer the home underdogs in what feels like a no-brainer.

Final Mariners-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs +1.5 (-194)