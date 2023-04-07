The Seattle Mariners will travel to take on the Cleveland Guardians in a Friday afternoon MLB matchup at Progressive Field in Ohio. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Mariners-Guardians prediction and pick, laid out below.

Seattle earned a playoff berth in 2022 for the first time since 2001 with a 90-72 record. Seattle defeated Toronto in the Wild Card series before being swept in three games against the Houston Astros. The Mariners have gone 2-5 to begin their season.

Cleveland won the AL Central with a 92-70 record last season. With the lowest record amongst the division winners, Cleveland faced off with the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card series, which they won before losing in five games to the New York Yankees in the ALDS. The Guardians are 5-2 to begin the season.

Here are the Mariners-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-194)

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-194)

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+160)

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Guardians

TV: Rally Sports NorthWest, Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Julio Rodriguez debuted with tons of fan fare last season, and delivered on all of it, winning the AL Rookie of the Year with a .284/.345/.509 slash, hitting 28 home runs and stealing 25 bases. Rodriguez also was named a Silver Slugger and finished seventh in AL MVP voting. This season, Rodriguez has hit four doubles and a home run. Teoscar Hernandez was acquired from Toronto in the offseason, bringing an added punch to the lineup. Hernandez hit 35 doubles and 25 home runs last season. Hernandez has already belted two home runs. JP Crawford has taken a step forward as a hitter in the last two seasons, hitting 61 doubles combined in those two years. Catcher Cal Raleigh belted 27 home runs while providing solid defense last season.

Logan Gilbert will take the ball in this one, looking to build on a great season debut. Gilbert allowed one run in six innings, striking out seven batters while allowing just four hits. Closer Paul Sewald enjoyed a breakout last season, slightly altering his pitch mix to great results.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Jose Ramirez finished fourth in the AL MVP voting last season after slashing .280/.355/.514 with 44 doubles and 29 home runs, while stealing 20 bases. Ramirez led the American League in doubles and has shown no signs of slowing down his reign over opposing pitching. Josh Bell was a big offseason addition to the Cleveland lineup, splitting time with Washington and San Diego last season. Bell hit 29 doubles and 17 home runs, winning the National League Silver Slugger at DH. Andres Gimenez signed a huge contract extension just before the season began, rewarded after a career year in which he hit 26 doubles, 17 home runs, stole 20 bases and earned his first All-Star berth and Gold Glove. Steven Kwan also won a Gold Glove in his rookie season, while also hitting .298 with 25 doubles and more walks than strikeouts. Josh Naylor leads the team with two home runs this season.

Aaron Civale is back on the mound after firing seven shutout innings in his season debut. Civale struck out three while allowing just one walk. After struggling last season, Civale threw his cutter more in his first start, to great results. Eli Morgan has thrown four shutout innings out of the bullpen this season, striking out six batters. Closer Emmanuel Clase is one of the best in the game thanks to his devastating fastball.

Final Mariners-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Seattle has the advantage on the mound, but runs will be at a premium.

Final Mariners-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Seattle +1.5 (-194), under 7.5 (-115)