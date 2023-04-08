Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Seattle Mariners take on the Cleveland Guardians. Our MLB odds series has our Mariners Guardians prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mariners Guardians.

The Seattle Mariners won their season opener against the Cleveland Guardians over a week ago. Then the Guardians took the next three games in the series. What had to concern the Mariners beyond the losses themselves was the reality that they lost three very different kinds of games: a blowout, a pitching duel, and a close game with plenty of runs scored. The Mariners’ pitching and hitting did not rise to the moment in that series, all while the Guardians very quickly established themselves as the team to beat in the American League Central Division.

Cleveland has had some minor stumbles in the bullpen, including a blown save from Emmanuel Clase, but the Guardians are getting a lot of good contributions throughout their roster early in the season. They are playing the small-byle style of game which worked so well for them in 2022. They take the extra base. Their hitters spray the ball to all fields. They play solid defense. They add runs in a lot of different ways. If their bullpen gets sharper and Josh Bell — who is really struggling — begins to hit, they are going to become an extremely tough team to beat.

Seattle won the first game of this weekend series on Friday. Let’s see if the Mariners can change the trajectory of their season, while the Guardians — who enjoyed a very productive season-opening road trip on the West Coast — can respond to a loss with a win and prevent a downward slide from occurring.

Here are the Mariners-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Guardians Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-178)

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Guardians

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

TV: Root Sports Northwest (Mariners) / Bally Sports Ohio (Guardians) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET/3:10 p.m. PT

*Watch Mariners-Guardians LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners got back in the saddle with their win over the Guardians on Friday. Julio Rodriguez got a very big hit. The team dug itself an early hole but fought back and made Cleveland starter Aaron Civale throw a lot of pitches. Civale had dominated the Mariners six days earlier on April 1 in Seattle, so the fact that the Mariners were able to make significant improvements against a specific opposing pitcher is something the M’s can use to fuel their confidence. One of the other really good signs for Seattle from Friday’s game is that the back end of its bullpen shut down Cleveland hitters. If the Mariners take a lead heading into the seventh or eighth inning in this game — as they did on Friday — they should feel great about their chances. Anytime a team can turn a game into a six-inning contest — knowing it is likely to hold that lead over the final three innings — that’s a major advantage.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners did win on Friday, but Cleveland generally looks like the better team after nine days of play in this MLB season. Moreover, Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill — who gets the assignment in this game for the Guardians — is a notably better pitcher at home than on the road. That one factor weighs heavily in Cleveland’s favor. The Guardians are a good choice based on that reality alone.

Final Mariners-Guardians Prediction & Pick

The Quantrill splits between home and road games are hard to ignore. Take Cleveland.

Final Mariners-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians -1.5