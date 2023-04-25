An NL East showdown will be in the works as the Miami Marlins take on the Atlanta Braves. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Marlins-Braves prediction and pick will be revealed.

As it stands, the Marlins come into play one game north of the .500 mark and are coming off an 11-0 beatdown loss to the Braves in game one of the series on Monday. Despite getting shellacked, Miami will call upon the righty in Bryan Hoeing who will be making his first start of the 2023 season.

After a red-hot start to the season, it was the Braves that had to deal with their first bit of adversity as they currently had lost four games in a row before they were able to pounce on the Marlins to get back in the winning column a week ago. On the mound in this one for Atlanta will be the savvy veteran in Charlie Morton, as the 39-year-old is 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA in his four starts on the season thus far.

Here are the Marlins-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Braves Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-106)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-113)

Over: 9 (-106)

Under: 9 (-114)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Braves

TV: Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports South

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:20 ET/4:20 PT

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, not a whole lot went right for the Marlins on Monday night, but covering the spread a day later could certainly be in the cards if they can string together an all-around stellar outing. For starters, the Marlins cannot afford to get shut down offensively like they did yesterday when Miami could only generate two hits in nine innings combined. When taking a closer look at the Marlins’ offensive statistics in the young season, it has been Miami that is lacking in this category. Alas, the Marlins are near the bottom half of the league with only 79 runs scored so far and have failed to reach base consistently through the club’s opening 23 games.

Nevertheless, outside of the fact that the Marlins are going to need to bring the bats, they can at least find some sort of solace in an above-average pitching staff that has posted a shaky 4,35 ERA but have allowed teams to hit only .239 on the season. Believe it or not, but the difference in covering the spread or not will most likely fall on the shoulders of Bryan Hoeing. At the Triple-A level, it was Hoeing that put together a solid 2.08 ERA in 17 1/3 innings prior to getting called up. No doubt, Hoeing has some good movement on his breaking pitches and stellar velocity on his fastball, so a commanding outing at the major-league level on Tuesday evening may be in store.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Entering the 2023 regular season, it was the Braves that possessed as high of expectations as any other team in the league. Certainly, it seemed like Atlanta was finally ready to turn the page on their first true losing stretch of the season by demolishing their divisional rivals in impressive fashion.

Of course, scoring 11 runs is always a good solution in trying to cover the spread, but don’t be surprised if Charlie Morton uses his MLB experience to his advantage in this one. In 21 career appearances versus The Fish, Morton has gone 11-5 with a 3.96 ERA. Not to mention, in addition to Morton’s career dominance versus Miami, he is coming off an extremely dominant start in which he held the San Diego Padres in check by surrendering only one run in six innings pitched.

Oftentimes, bettors will look to find a name that can single handily transform the tide of a game in the blink of an eye, and in this case, that player could be first-baseman Matt Olson. Not only is Olson off to a tremendous start en route to an All-Star Caliber season, but he has done a phenomenal job in filling Freddie Freeman’s shoes in his year-plus as he currently has six homers to his name to go along with 20 RBIs. If the Marlins don’t pitch to Olsen correctly throughout the course of the night, then the slugging Braves lefty could end up doing some serious damage.

Final Marlins-Braves Prediction & Pick

All in all, it is difficult to put that much faith into the Marlins after they got steamrolled last night. Simply put, side with the Braves to get the job done behind the arm of Charlie Morton.

Final Marlins-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-113)