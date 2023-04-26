The Miami Marlins will continue their series with the Atlanta Braves in a Wednesday night MLB matchup at Truist Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Braves prediction and pick, laid out below.

Miami has played decently to open their season, with an even 12-12 record. Even after making the playoffs in the shortened 2020 season, Miami has been one of the least successful franchises in recent memory. Even with the arrival of hyped prospects, things are not looking good in Miami.

Atlanta has begun their season 16-8, tying with Pittsburgh for the best record in the National League. Manager Brian Snitker has one of the most talented rosters in the league, propped up by some advantageous contract extensions. Atlanta is once again in contention for a title.

Here are the Marlins-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Braves Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-170)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+140)

Over: 8 (-102)

Under: 8 (-120)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Braves

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports South

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Jorge Soler leads the team with eight doubles and five home runs, rebounding from an injury-plagued 2022 season. All of Soler’s triple slash is currently above his career numbers, but the batted ball metrics reinforce that this may be sustainable. Jazz Chisholm has seven stolen bases to lead the team, also hitting four home runs despite a low batting average. Luis Arraez has displayed his hitting talent in his first season with Miami, leading the team with a .444 batting average, hitting five doubles and striking out just four times. Arraez has also hit for the cycle this season.

Sandy Alcantara is tonight’s starting pitcher, making his fifth start of the season. Alcantara has pitched to a 5.47 ERA, inflated by an awful start against Philadelphia on April 10. Alcantara has decreased the use of his slider, but batters have hit just .125 against it. Dylan Floro has yet to allow a run in 10.1 innings of work, striking out 10 batters and allowing just four baserunners.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Ozzie Albies is finally healthy, leading the team with seven home runs and 23 RBI, ranking in the 80th percentile of barrel percentage. Albies was limited to just 64 games last season due to multiple injuries. Sean Murphy, who escaped Oakland this offseason, has impressed, hitting six home runs while running an OBP north of .400. In addition to his offense, Murphy has provided elite defense behind the plate. Matt Olson has hit six doubles and six home runs, another escapee from Oakland. Ronald Acuna leads the team with nine doubles and a ridiculous 13 stolen bases, hitting .364. Sam Hilliard, an under-the-radar pickup from Colorado, has hit three home runs and four doubles, carrying a .327 batting average.

Bryce Elder will take the ball in this one, looking to build on his dominant start to the season. Elder has pitched to a 1.14 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 23.2 innings. Elder gets by with a fastball that averages below 90 mph, throwing nearly 50 percent off-speed pitches. Joe Jimenez, acquired from Detroit this offseason, has pitched to a 2.25 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 8.0 innings.

Final Marlins-Braves Prediction & Pick

This one seems to favor Miami because of Alcantara pitching, but do not expect a ton of runs being scored.

Final Marlins-Braves Prediction & Pick: Miami +1.5 (-170), under 8 (-120)