MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Pirates prediction, odds and pick – 7/24/2022

The Pittsburgh Pirates will host the Miami Marlins at PNC Park for the third and final game of the series. The Marlins took home game one after an 8-1 win, but the Pirates fought back and won game two with a 1-0 victory. It comes down to this game on who is going to win the series, but the real question is, who do you bet on? Let’s dive into it and find out.

Here are the Marlins-Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Pirates Odds

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (-102) (-176 ML)

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-118) (+148 ML)

Over: 7 (-128)

Under: 7 (+104)

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins are surely disappointed after being shut out last night, but the confidence is about to go up with a game like this one. Overall, the Marlins have a record of 44-50 while they sit in fourth place in the NL East, 13.5 games behind the Mets. Realistically, the Marlins likely won’t be making the playoffs this year, but they still have a lot of talent to spoil other teams and their playoff hopes. Luckily for them tonight, All-Star ace pitcher Sandy Alcantara will be getting the start on the mound as he has been magnificent this year, throwing a 1.76 ERA with 123 strikeouts and a 0.90 WHIP. As long as the Marlins can help him out defensively, they should be able to get a win on the board.

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

The Pirates are still trying to find that sweet spot of staying competitive while in the process of a LONG rebuild. As long as they take it one game at a time, you never know what the Pirates can do. As of now, they sit in third place in the NL Central with an overall record of 40-55, 12.0 games behind the Brewers. Starting on the bump for the Pirates today will be veteran pitcher Mitch Keller, who is demonstrating a 3-5 record while throwing a 4.55 ERA. He’s no stranger to the Marlins after taking home a win just a week ago, but the defense behind him will need to step up and put in work if they want to win today.

Final Marlins-Pirates Prediction & Pick

Sandy Alcantara. That’s really all you need to know. I don’t trust the Marlins to win games since they kind of ride that line of .500 pretty consistently, but the problem is, so do the Pirates. Historically, the Pirates have been pretty bad, usually an easy bet against them, but this season they’re at least showing some potential and winning a decent amount of games. With that said, the future Cye Young award winner is on the mound for the Marlins, which is an automatic bet, the only time I trust the Marlins to win a game. Because of that, the oddsmakers know it too, but that won’t stop me. Give me the Marlins to win tonight.

Final Marlins-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Marlins ML (-176)