The New York Mets square off with the Oakland Athletics in the final game of a three game set Sunday afternoon. Check out our MLB odds series as we give a Mets-Athletics prediction and pick. We will also tell you where you can watch the game.

Game one was ugly for the Athletics on the mound as the Mets blew out the home team 17-6. Surprisingly, the Athletics had more hits than the Mets for the game. However, Oakland pitchers walked 17 (yes you read that right) batters on the day. Francisco Lindor hit a second inning grand slam and the Mets never looked back. Lindor finished with seven RBI on the day while Dennis Santana earned the win in relief. For Oakland, Shea Langeliers, Brent Rooker and Aledmys Diaz all hit home runs.

Game two was a lot closer and more respectable. New York gave up two runs early before adding one back in the fourth thanks to a Pete Alonso moon shot. In the seventh, the Mets were still down 2-1 when Mark Canha tied the game with a home run of his own. Brandon Nimmo would hit a double in that same inning to score Tim Locastro and take the lead for good. The Mets won the game 3-2.

Game three will feature Jose Butto and JP Sears on the mound.

Here are the Mets-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Athletics Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+100)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-120)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Mets vs. Athletics

TV: SportsNet New York, NBC Sports California

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 4:07 PM ET/1:07 AM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

New York’s lineup will be facing JP Sears in this one. He has thrown 9 2/3 innings on the year in two starts. In those innings, Sears has given up three home runs, 11 hits, and six runs. The Mets will have a good chance to put up some runs in this one and add to their home run total. Pete Alonso leads the MLB in home runs with seven. JP Sears has been known to give up a few, so he could have a big game.

The Mets have six of their regular players hitting above .270 against left-handed pitching. Alonso is hitting .409 while Nimmo and Starling Marte are both hitting over .300. If the Mets stick to their approach and drive the ball, they should walk away with a win and a series sweep.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The good news for Oakland is they will not have to face Max Scherzer. His start has been pushed back a few days. Instead, the Athletics will have to face Jose Butto, who will be making his season debut in this game. Butto has one game pitched in the MLB and that came last season. He threw four innings and allowed seven runs on nine hits with two of those hits being home runs. Led by Brent Rooker, the Oakland offense will have to find a way to get on base and drive in runs. It is not easy to make a spot start, so the Athletics need to take advantage of Butto Sunday afternoon.

Despite the Mets lineup being full of big names, they actually struggle to hit the ball. New York has the third worst batting average in baseball. JP Sears has struggled a little bit this season, but his second start was better than his first. If he can continue to build upon that and bring it into this game, he should be able to pitch well.

Final Mets-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The Athletics are the worst team in baseball, there is no doubt about it. New York’s lineup will eventually get hot and become a middle to top of the league in hitting. That starts in this series. Expect the Mets to come out swinging and win by a comfortable margin.

Final Mets-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (+100), Over 8.5 (-118)