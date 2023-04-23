The New York Mets are going for the series win against the San Francisco Dodgers Sunday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Game one of this series was won by the Mets 9-4. New York put up five runs in the top of the fourth on home runs from Pete Alonso and Eduardo Escobar along with a double from Brandon Nimmo. The Giants hit two home runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth to cut the lead to one run. However, the Giants would not score the rest of the game. Jeff McNeil racked up two RBI late in the game to secure the victory. Kodai Senga picked up the win to stay perfect on the year while Sean Manea suffered the loss.

Game two was owned by the Mets. Joey Lucchesi pitched great in the 7-0 win and his first start of the season. He threw seven innings and allowed just four hits while striking out nine. Alonso launched his 10th home run of the season in the win.

The Giants jumped out to an early lead in game three and never looked back. David Villar hit a sacrifice fly to open up the scoring and Brandon Crawford hit a three-run home run to make it four first inning runs. Darin Ruf and Michael Conforto notched RBIs in the second to extend the lead. The Giants won the game 7-4. Logan Webb picked up the win for San Francisco. He went seven innings, struck out eight and allowed two runs on five hits. Nimmo homered for New York in the loss and David Peterson took the loss on the mound.

Tylor Megill and Ross Stripling will be the starting pitchers in game four.

Here are the Mets-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Giants Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+138)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-166)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How To Watch Mets vs. Giants

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Stripling will be making just his second start of the season for the Giants Sunday night. He has not been having a good season. In 12 1/3 innings pitched, Stripling has given up 14 hits with six of those hits being home runs. In this series, the Mets have hit five home runs to bring their season total to 25. Stripling gives up the long ball often, so the Mets have a great chance to add to their total. The Mets do not need to hit home runs to win, but they will in this game.

Megill has started four games already this season and has done well. He has gone at least five innings in every start and has not given up more than three runs in a single start. As long as he has another good game, the Mets will win and cover the spread.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

San Francisco has hit the third most home runs this season. Megill, although pitching well, has given up four home runs in four games started. The Giants will get some mistakes over the plate in this game, they just have to capitalize. They have eight different hitters with at least three home runs this season. San Francisco has also hit 25 of their 32 home runs off of right-handed pitching. The Giants see righties a little bit better and they are facing one in this game.

Final Mets-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Mets are the better team this season and have the better pitcher on the mound. Expect New York to win this game, cover the spread and win the series.

Final Mets-Giants Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (+138), Over 9 (-105)