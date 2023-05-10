The New York Mets (17-19) visit the Cincinnati Reds (15-20) in game two of a three game set Wednesday night. Take a look a our MLB odds series as we hand out a Mets-Reds prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch.

Game one of this series ended up being very close. The Reds scored three runs early, but Francisco Alvarez homered to cut the lead to two. Cincinnati immediately answered with a run of their own and three more in the fifth. The Mets did their best to comeback after trailing 7-1, but it was not enough. Alvarez hit another home run while Pete Alonso also homered in the game. Francisco Lindor went yard in the eighth inning to cut the lead to one, but New Yok could not come all the way back. Alexis Diaz picked up his seventh save of the season to secure the win. David Peterson suffered the loss after making a spot start in place of an injured Max Scherzer.

Justin Verlander will start for the Mets and Hunter Greene will start for the Reds.

Here are the Mets-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Reds Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+104)

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-125)

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How To Watch Mets vs. Reds

TV: SportsNet New York, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Verlander will be making his second start of the season. His first came against the Detroit Tigers. He went five innings in that game, allowed five hits and two runs. The two runs came on back-to-back home runs in the first inning. Besides that, Verlander pitched a great game. The Reds strike out the 14th most in the MLB. Verlander is historically a strikeout pitcher, so he should be able to rack them up in this game.

The Mets strike out the fourth least in the MLB. Greene strikes out 12.56 per nine innings. That is a lot, but the Mets do a good job limiting their strikeouts. Greene has allowed 36 hits in 33 2/3 innings, so if the Mets do not strikeout in this game, they should be able to hit the ball around. Knocking Greene out of the game early and getting to the bullpen will help New York cover the spread.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Cincinnati is much better at home. They have an 11-8 record in home games compared to a 4-12 record in away games. The Reds find a way to win at home no matter who they are playing. As a team, they hit almost 20 points better at Great American Ballpark. Cincinnati will need to keep hitting well at home if they want to win. If Reds can put up a few runs on Verlander, they will cover the spread.

Final Mets-Reds Prediction & Pick

This game is a good pitching matchup on paper. Greene and Verlander both have the ability to rack up the strike outs, it will just depend on which pitcher does so in this game. The Reds might be able to get to Verlander, but do not expect the Mets to jump out to a huge lead on Hunter Greene. The Reds should be able to keep this one close and cover the spread.

Final Mets-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds +1.5 (-125), Over 9 (-115)