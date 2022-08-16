MLB Odds: Mets vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 8/16/2022

The top two teams in the NL East face off against each other tonight as the Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets for game two of this four-game series. The Braves took game one by a score of 13-1 and now the Mets will be looking to defend the top of the division with a win tonight. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Braves prediction and pick.

Here are the Mets-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Braves Odds

New York Mets: +1.5 (-150) (+126 ML)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+125) (-148 ML)

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets are mainly trying to extend their lead on the division as they are now ahead of the Braves by only 4.5 games. They still have a great overall record of 75-41, along with going 8-2 in their past 10 games, but losing games in this series particularly will quickly lose their lead on the division. They’ll need a win here tonight to stop that from happening, and it all starts with Taijuan Walker taking the hill tonight. He’s been pitching pretty well this season, going 10-3 so far with a 3.43 ERA. He was ready to take over the ace spot before deGrom came back, so this should be nothing new for Walker, just another day at the ballpark.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves have been on a run as they now find themselves on a seven-game winning streak. In fact, their last loss came from none other than the Mets. The Braves are now 71-46 overall and still chasing the Mets for first in the division. As long as they keep winning, especially in a divisional series, they just might find a way to take over the NL East and get back in the playoffs. Starting on the mound tonight for the Braves will be Charlie Morton as he is pitching a 5-5 record with a 4.26 ERA. He’s no stranger to big games at home, so he shouldn’t have too much pressure on him, but wins in this series are a must.

Final Mets-Braves Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams are playing very well, both are also at the top of the division for a reason. Something about the odds today is confusing me. Sure, the Braves are a very good team and they’re at home in the middle of a winning streak, but we can’t forget the Mets and how well they’ve been playing this season so far, especially with a future ace on their starting mound tonight. The Mets lost pretty bad last night, but it was almost bad enough to bounce back from and get some momentum off of it. Give me the Mets to win tonight. I’m confused why they’re so deep in plus money, I would at least think it would be a little more even between the teams, but I want to take advantage of it while I can.

Final Mets-Braves Prediction & Pick: Mets (+126)