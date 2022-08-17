MLB Odds: Mets vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 8/17/2022

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves will play their third of a four-game series Wednesday night in Atlanta. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Mets-Braves prediction and pick we have laid out below.

The New York Mets are one of the most exciting teams in the league, with their 75-42 record sitting atop the NL East. Now that Jacob DeGrom is back in the fold, this is one of, if not the best pitching staffs in baseball. Add in loveable characters like Pete Alonso and Daniel Vogelbach, and this is one of the most fun teams.

Atlanta is also one of the best teams in the league, with their 72-46 record good enough for second in the NL East. Fun rookies like Spencer Strider and Michael Harris combine with veterans like Austin Riley and Kenley Jansen to form a potentially dominant team.

Here are the Mets-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Braves Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+112)

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-134)

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

New York is sending their resident co-ace Max Scherzer to the mound tonight, looking to end a two-game skid. Scherzer has pitched to a 1.93 ERA in his 16 starts, striking out 126 batters in his 102.2 innings. Scherzer has some of the most dominant offerings in baseball, leading to a 31.3% strikeout rate, 90th percentile in the league, and a measly 4.2% walk rate, ranking in the 96th percentile. The bullpen has pitched to a 3.69 ERA, tenth-best in the league. The bullpen has pitched 402.1 innings and struck out 456 batters. Edwin Diaz has been the best and most entertaining closer in the league with his trumpet entrance. Diaz has pitched to a 1.33 ERA, with 27 saves and an astonishing 94 strikeouts in 47.1 innings.

At the plate, there is a ton of power in this lineup. Pete Alonso paces the club with 29 home runs and 97 RBI to go with a .277 batting average. Francisco Lindor has rebounded from his rough welcome in 2021 to hit 2o home runs and 82 RBI while stealing 11 bases. Starling Marte has proved a worthy pickup, hitting 12 home runs and stealing 15 bases. In all, the Mets are 17th with 116 home runs, but their .258 team batting average is good for fifth in the league.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Atlanta is a lethal offense, hitting 182 home runs, good for second in the league. Austin Riley has belted 30, Matt Olson has added 25, and Marcell Ozuna has launched 20. Nine Braves hitters have reached double-digit home runs. Ronald Acuna, returning from his injury, has swiped 25 bases and hit 10 home runs in his 82 games. Michael Harris, who just signed an 8-year extension, has launched 12 home runs and stolen 13 bases without getting caught in his 71 games. Atlanta ranks third in the league with 222 doubles, and seventh with a .252 batting average.

Atlanta will send their deadline pickup Jake Odorizzi to the mound tonight. Odorizzi is making his third start for Atlanta and has pitched to a 4.15 ERA in his first two starts with the team. Atlanta has one of the best bullpens in the league, with a 3.19 ERA ranking fifth in baseball. A.J. Minter has pitched to a 2.40 ERA in his 48.2 innings, and Collin McHugh has pitched to a 2.98 ERA in his 41 appearances. Closer Kenley Jansen has largely succeeded in his first season with Atlanta, with a 3.25 ERA and 27 saves.

Final Mets-Braves Prediction & Pick

Let’s give the nod to Scherzer in this one.

Final Mets-Braves Prediction & Pick: New York -1.5 (+112), over 7.5 (-110)