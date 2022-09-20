MLB Odds: Mets vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/20/2022

Fresh off a five-game winning streak that is keeping them in the driver’s seat out in the NL East, the New York Mets will meet up with the Milwaukee Brewers for game two of a series that pits a pair of teams with hopes of making some noise come playoff time. With that being said, let’s take a sneak peek at our MLB odds series, where our Mets-Brewers prediction and pick will be unveiled for all to see.

Sitting with a record of 94-55 with less than 20 games remaining in the regular season, the Mets are in a prime position to earn their first division crown since 2015, which was also the last time New York made it to the World Series. On the mound today for the Mets will be the fabulous Carlos Carrasco, who has compiled a 15-6 record to go along with a 3.70 ERA.

Right on the cusp of the playoff picture in the National League, the Brewers need every win they can get from here on out if they want to be playing late into October. At 78-69, Milwaukee sits 2.5 games behind the Phillies for the third and final playoff slot. With each game containing major playoff implications down the stretch including this one, the Brewers will call upon the southpaw in Aaron Ashby, who has certainly had his fair share of struggles this season with a 2-10 overall record and a 4.58 ERA.

Here are the Mets-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Brewers Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+138)

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-166)

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

With the longest active winning streak in baseball, the Mets may be getting hot at the most ideal time. Already clinching a playoff berth in the win last night, New York has been in the middle of a heated divisional race for a couple of months now, as the Braves are breathing right down their neck and are waiting to jump upon the throne of the NL East. Now, in the waning moments of the regular season upon us, do the Mets have what it takes to keep winning with a spread-covering victory in the land of cheese this evening?

In order to keep the good times coming, New York must continue their recent surge of high-powered offense that has carried them on this winning streak. Over the course of their last five games, New York has scored at least five runs in each contest and has excelled at taking advantage of other’s teams’ mistakes, most especially from on the mound. In their 7-2 victory over Milwaukee yesterday, New York got after Corbin Burnes with a three-run moonshot by Pete Alonso which put the Mets up early by a score of 3-0.

Other than the offense doing their part this evening, the Mets will also be in good hands with Carlos Carrasco taking the mound. His last start coming on Thursday saw Carrasco at his absolute best, as he allowed only one run on over six innings and struck out a whopping eleven batters in the process. Without a doubt, another performance like that from Carrasco would surely guarantee that the Mets have what it takes to cover in this highly-anticipated matchup.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

When glaring upon the NL standings with only a little more than two weeks of play remaining, it becomes obviously clear how desperate the Brewers need to be to find a way to win some ballgames. Prior to losing their last two games by a combined score of 19-10, the Brewers had actually been victorious in five of six games which include a series win against the other New York team in the Yankees. However, Milwaukee has not been sharp the past couple of days and the result of each game has shown that. No doubt about it, the Brewers need to get back on track ASAP before it’s too late.

With Ashby’s struggles over the past few months, the Brewers need all hands on deck to generate some offense in this one. Believe it or not, this is a team that is currently within the top ten of major league clubs in runs scored and has also clubbed their way to an extremely proficient .411 slugging percentage. With another round-tripper by Rowdy Tellez in yesterday’s contest, which is his team-leading 32nd on the season, the hefty Brewers slugger will need to keep it going to give the Brewers some firepower with the bats in their hands. If Christian Yelich, Willy Adames, and others can add to the party, then watch out for the Brew Crew!

Final Mets-Brewers Prediction & Pick

With both offenses capable of putting up crooked numbers in a hurry, this game will come down to the pitching matchup between Carrasco and Ashby. The latter hasn’t made an appearance since Aug. 19th and currently sports a 6.75 ERA in two games against the Mets, so it will be a challenge for Milwaukee to keep up with the Mets barring the bats coming alive in a major way. Side with the hottest team in America and you will most likely not be disappointed.

Final Mets-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (+138)