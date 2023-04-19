The Los Angeles Dodgers are not off to the best start, but it is no time to panic, as they face the New York Mets. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Dodgers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Yesterday saw Clayton Kershaw win the 200th game of his MLB career, going seven innings and giving up just three hits in a nine-strikeout performance that culminated in a win. In the game, the first half of the lineup played great for the Dodgers, as the top five batters in the order had nine hits, with J.D. Martinez driving in four on two home runs. The bats stayed cold for the Mets, with only four hits, and none of their starters from yesterday hit over .300 on the season.

Here are the Mets-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Dodgers Odds

New York Mets: +1.5 (-134)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+162)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Mets vs. Dodgers

TV: SNY/SNLA

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 3:10 PM ET/12:10 PM PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets are not hitting. They have a team batting average of just .222, which is 28th in the MLB. What they have done well is walk. They are 10th in on-base percentage with a .334 average due to their MLB-leading 88 walks on the season. When they get on base, pitchers have to be aware, as they are fifth in MLB in stolen bases with 20 on the season. Leading the team in on-base percentage is Brandon Nimmo, who has a .447 OBP with a .293 batting average. He has scored ten times this year, with eight runs batted in and three stolen bases.

Helping lead the stolen base train has been Tim Locastro, but he is being primarily used as a pinch runner, only having seven at-bats on the year. The leader of the train is Starling Marte, who has seven stolen bags during the year. If a player prop is what you seek, he often goes off over +125 to steal a base on a given day. Driving in the runs for the Mets has been Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. Lindor has four home runs and 17 RBIs on the year while batting .231. Alonso has been on a power surge. He has eight home runs this year, which is tied for the league lead.

Max Scherzer gets his fourth start of the year tonight. He is worried about the pitch clock as the summer months come, but today is expected to be a beautiful 71 degrees at Dodger Stadium. Mad Max rebounded from two sub-par starts to start the year to pitch great against the Padres. He went five innings giving up just one hit and three walks while striking out six in the win. It was his second win of the season and he will look to continue today.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers are still missing Mookie Betts, and when he comes back, he could be heading to the infield. This may be a good idea, as the primary shortstop, Miguel Rojas, is hitting .125 on the year with a .200 on-base percentage. He is also the only regular player not to drive in a run on the season. While Alonso for the Mets has been on a power surge, so has Max Muncy. Muncy has seven home runs on the season and driven in 15 runs while having an on-base percentage of .380.

J.D. Martinez drove in four runs in the win last night, and that brings his total to 13 on the season. Primarily used as the DH, Martinez has 12 extra-base hits on the year, including two triples. He needs to bring down the strike-out numbers though, as he has struck out 25 times on the season. The Dodgers are also doing a good job of driving in runners when they are on base. This year they leave an average of 3.44 runners on base, which is 11th in MLB.

Noah Syndergaard faces his former team today. He is not having the best year so far. His first start was his best, going six innings and giving up just one run in a no-decision. He has given up nine runs in ten innings since, including three home runs. He has yet to win a game this season and needs to continue to limit the fly balls today if he is going to get his first win of the year.

Final Mets-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

This is a great pitching match-up, but both guys taking the hill today are past their prime. Thor has not looked great this year and struggled at times. The same can be said for Mad Max. The two face former teams today and will be looking to show off, and it would not be surprising if they both came away with a no-decision. The weather is perfect for the long ball today. With Muncy and Alonso on the field, there should be some. Expect runs and plenty of them, with the Mets covering in this one.

Final Mets-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Mets +1.5 (-134) and Over 8.5 (-120)