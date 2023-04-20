The New York Mets (12-7) visit the San Francisco Giants (6-11) on Thursday night! First pitch commences at 9:45 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Giants prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Mets-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Giants Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+138)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-166)

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How To Watch Mets vs. Giants

TV: MLB Network, SNY, NBCS-BAY

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET/ 6:45 p.m. PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 7-3 (Second in the NL East)

Run Line Record: 11-8 (58%)

Over Record: 8-11 (42%)

The Mets got off to a rough start to the season as they held an uninspiring 3-4 record through their first seven games. They’ve since won eight of their last 11 games and picked up three consecutive series wins against the Marlins, Padres, A’s, and Dodgers. A four-game series with the struggling Giants would do wonders for their standing in a competitive NL East. That being said, San Francisco battled them last season as they New York came away with a narrow 4-3 advantage in the season series. Consequently, the Mets will need their offense to continue to ascend if they want to cover tonight considering they rank just 16th in OPS.

Righty Kodai Senga (2-0) makes his fourth start of the season for the Mets tonight. The “rookie” from Japan started the season strong with two wins against the Marlins in which he allowed just two runs and struck out 14. He struggled in his most recent start, however, when he gave up seven hits and two homers en route to four runs in 4.2 innings. That being said, Senga still managed seven strikeouts and holds an impressive 11.8 K/9 just three games into his MLB career. Senga was a legend in the Japanese Western and Pacific leagues and has carried that success to the states. Through 16 innings in his MLB career, the 30-year-old fork baller holds a 3.338 ERA and 1.44 WHIP. Matched up with a suspect San Francisco lineup tonight expect Senga to continue his strong start to the season.

Although the Mets’ offense hasn’t produced the fireworks many expected of them prior to the season, that is no fault of Pete Alonso. The first baseman looks to be in the midst of a career year considering his fast start. Through 19 games, Alonso holds a solid .274 batting average to go along with his league-leading eight home runs. His BB/K is up dramatically while his .342 isolated power metric is nearly 100 points higher than last season. That’s even more impressive considering he cranked out 40 homers last year. Although he was held homeless in their series against the Dodgers, he picked up four hits in the series and will be a major factor tonight.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 3-7 (Fourth in the NL West)

Run Line Record: 7-10 (41%)

Over Record: 9-8 (53%)

San Francisco looked competitive to start the season as they held a 5-6 record through 11 games. That included a series win over the White Sox and a tight series with the Dodgers. However, they followed that up by being swept by the Tigers and dropping two of three to the Marlins. They’ve plummeted down the NL West standings and need to make up ground fast considering how strong the top of their division is. That being said, the Giants battled the Mets last season although they’ll need their 13th-ranked offense to pick up the pace if they want to compete with New York tonight.

Southpaw Sean Manaea (0-0) makes his third start of the season for the Giants tonight. Manaea started the season in the bullpen and made his first appearance in relief. He has since made two starts and looked solid. He struck out eight and allowed just a single run in six innings against the Royals before giving up two runs but striking out four in 3.1 innings against the Tigers. Although Manaea is still searching for his first win of the season, his 13:4 K:BB ratio gives hope for an improved effort tonight. He could very well check that first win off tonight against a Mets team he performed well against last season. Manaea allowed just a single earned run in a seven-inning start while striking out three.

Infielder Thariso Estrada is off to a hot start for the Giants with a .323 average and three stolen bases. After stealing 21 bags in his first season as a full-time starter last year, Estrada has already proven to be taking advantage of the rule changes.

Final Mets-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Giants and Mets seem to be headed in opposite directions and with Senga on the bump the Mets should cruise to victory tonight.

Final Mets-Giants Prediction & Pick: New York Mets -1.5 (+138)