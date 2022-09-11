MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022

The New York Mets will attempt to take the set as they finish a three-game series with the Miami Marlins on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Marlins prediction and pick.

The Mets and the Marlins will meet in South Florida for the last time, with two more games scheduled for Queens later this month. New York leads the season series 11-5.

The Mets dominated the Marlins 11-3 last night. Initially, Miami struck early when Garrett Cooper doubled to left, giving the Marlins a 1-0 lead in the first. The Mets retaliated in the third when Jeff McNeil doubled to right field, knotting the game at 1-1. Then, New York struck again in the fourth when Eduardo Escobar doubled to right-center field, giving the Mets a 2-1 lead. James McCann singled to right field, making it 3-1. Next, Francisco Lindor singled to right field, making it a 4-1 game. The Mets put things out of hand when Mark Canha blasted a monster shot to left field for a grand slam. Significantly, it was the first grand slam of his career, giving the Mets a commanding 9-1 lead.

Taijuan Walker starts for the Mets today. Walker is 10-4 with a 3.60 ERA. Recently, he went five innings while allowing four earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks. It continued a stretch of inconsistency for Walker, who went 1-1 with a 6.98 ERA in August. However, he is 3-0 with a 2.49 ERA in four starts against the Marlins this season.

Jesus Luzardo goes for the Marlins. Luzardo is 3-6 with a 3.36 ERA. Recently, he went seven strong innings while allowing two earned runs on four hits, including a home run with nine strikeouts. Luzardo went 1-3 with a 2.97 ERA over six starts in August, signaling little run support. Ultimately, he has not faced the Mets this year but has faced them twice in his career. Luzardo was 1-0 with a 4.22 ERA over two starts against the Mets in 2021.

Here are the Mets-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Marlins Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+118)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-142)

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets hit the ball 16 times last night. Additionally, they earned five walks. New York continues to hit the ball and get on base. Also, they find ways to beat their opponents into submission.

The Mets rank sixth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, fifth in runs, 16th in home runs, and ninth in slugging percentage. Lindor went 3 for 5 last night with one home run and two RBIs, while McNeil went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Meanwhile, Canha went 1 for 3 with a home run, four RBIs, and one run, and Daniel Vogelbach went 2 for 5 with a run scored. Escobar finished the night 3 for 5 with two runs, while McCann went 2 for 5 with a run scored. Consequently, the bottom of the order did all, if not most, of the damage for the Mets, displaying their incredible depth up and down the lineup.

The offense must continue to produce, and the production must continue. The Mets will cover the spread if Walker pitches well. Also, they need the bullpen to support him and protect any tight scores.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Miami has a bad offense, and falling behind early does not help their cause. Pablo Lopez put the Marlins in a hole they could not climb out of, allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits through 3 2/3 innings. Then, the offense played the rest of the game with little hope. Joey Wendle and Cooper are the only significant parts of their lineup.

Wendle went 2 for 4 with a run, while Cooper went 1 for 4 with an RBI. Significantly, the bottom half of their order combined for three hits. The Marlins rarely get production from that side. However, they usually win when the top half of their lineup excels. It does not happen very often. However, when it does, Miami flourishes.

The Marlins will cover the spread if Cooper and Wendle can hit the ball efficiently. Thus, driving in runs early could clamp pressure on the Mets. But the Marlins need to pitch well. Alas, their starters and bullpen must finish this game. Luzardo may be an ace, but his hands are full with the Mets.

Final Mets-Marlins Prediction & Pick

Subsequently, it plays predictably into how these teams match up. The Mets are among the best teams in the National League, while the Marlins are among the worst. The Mets are fighting for positioning in the NL East and the playoffs. Thus, expect them to finish off the Marlins.

Final Mets-Marlins Prediction & Pick: New York Mets: -1.5 (+118)