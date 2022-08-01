MLB Odds: Mets vs. Nationals prediction, odds and pick – 8/1/2022

The New York Mets will travel to the nation’s capital to take on the Washington Nationals on Monday at Nationals Park. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Mets-Nationals prediction and pick.

It will be the 11th official meeting between the Mets and the Nationals in 2022. The Mets lead the season series 8-2. Also, they are 5-2 over seven games played in D.C. this year. New York has already won more games at Nationals Park than last year combined (4-6).

The Mets are 64-37 and four games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the NL. Additionally, they are coming off a series where they swept the Miami Marlins in South Florida. New York is 7-3 over 10 games and has won six in a row.

The Nationals are 35-68 and waiting for the misery to end. Likewise, they are 5-5 over 10 games. The Nationals lost two of three to the Cardinals at home and now welcome the Mets to town. Significantly, they are 2-7 over their last nine home games.

Max Scherzer takes the mound for the Mets. Scherzer is 6-2 with a 2.09 ERA. Recently, he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits in a no-decision. Scherzer went 1-1 with a 1.39 ERA over five starts in July and has proven unlucky with the run support. He is 2-0 with a 5.03 ERA in four games against the Nationals over his career. Additionally, he is 1-0 in DC, as he tossed six innings while allowing three earned runs on three hits with six strikeouts in a win on April 8.

Patrick Corbin takes the hill for the Nationals. Corbin is 4-14 with a 6.49 ERA. Recently, he lasted only 2/3 of an inning while allowing six earned runs on seven hits in his last start. It was an ugly July for Corbin, who went 0-4 with a 7.99 ERA over five starts. Significantly, he is 0-2 with a 6.07 ERA over three starts against the Mets in 2022.

Here are the Mets-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Nationals Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (-142)

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (+118)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil are two of the top hitters for the Mets. Alonso is batting .276 with 26 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 56 runs. However, he has struggled against the Nationals in 2022, batting .243 with three home runs, seven RBIs, and seven runs over 10 games. Alonso is batting .250 with two home runs, six RBIs, and five runs over seven games in DC, Meanwhile, McNeil is batting .289 with five home runs, 37 RBIs, and 40 runs. He is batting .371 (13 for 35) with one home run, five RBIs, and four runs against the Nationals. Also, McNeil is batting .385 with one home run, five RBIs, and two runs in seven games at Nationals Park.

Scherzer needs all the offensive support he can get. Likewise, he must continue to roll. It would be prudent for the Mets to get the early lead and let Scherzer go to work.

The Mets will cover the spread if Scherzer replicates his amazing effort from the last game. Likewise, he needs run support. When you have an ERA over two through five games, you expect to win more than one game. Consequently, the Mets have not supported Scherzer, and that must change.

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

Juan Soto is still a member of the Nationals, for now. Thus, expect him to be one of the better hitters. Soto is batting .246 with 20 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 60 runs. Also, he is batting .243 (9 for 37) with three home runs, four RBIs, and four runs over 10 games against the Mets. Josh Bell has also been a force for the Nationals. Thus, he is batting .305 with 14 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 52 runs. Bell is also batting a whopping .400 (14 for 35) with one home run, five RBIs, and four runs over 10 games against the Mets.

The key to the victory will be Corbin. The pitcher used to be feared and one of the best. Now, he has turned into one of the worst pitchers in baseball. Corbin must locate the strike zone and avoid early trouble. He has to find a way to get the Mets hitters out.

The Nationals will cover the spread if Corbin can rediscover his talent and ability. Recently, it has not worked out so well. The Nationals hitters must strike at Scherzer early.

Final Mets-Nationals Prediction & Pick

Two teams going in the opposite direction. The Mets are too good right now, and Scherzer is still amazing. Expect the Mets to continue to roll and cover the spread against a weak Nationals team.

Final Mets-Nationals Prediction & Pick: New York Mets: -1.5 (-142)