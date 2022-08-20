MLB Odds: Mets vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 8/20/2022

The Philadelphia Phillies will host their NL East rivals, the New York Mets for game two of this four-game extended weekend series. The Mets won game one last night with a score of 7-2 but the Phillies aren’t done fighting yet. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Phillies prediction and pick.

Here are the Mets-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Phillies Odds

New York Mets: +1.5 (-160) (+124 ML)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+132) (-146 ML)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets have been on top of the NL East for quite some time, but not without a little scare here or there. They have an overall record of 77-43 while they sit 3.5 games ahead of the Braves who are in second place. They’ll be looking at making the playoffs this year unless they do some classic Mets things and flush it all away in September. Starting on the mound for the Mets tonight will be Trevor Williams, who is pitching a 2-5 record with a 3.02 ERA. He’ll look to finally get another win under his belt tonight.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies have been fighting for a playoff spot, but it’s not easy when the team is riddled by injuries for most of the season. So far, the Phillies are 65-53 on the season while sitting comfortably in the third place spot in the NL East, 11.0 games behind the Mets. Luckily for them, they’re home in this matchup and will see Zack Wheeler take the mound tonight. He’s pitching an 11-6 record so far with a 2.92 ERA. He’s one of their top guys for a reason as he’ll look to get the job done once again tonight.

Final Mets-Phillies Prediction & Pick

The Mets are overall the better team than the Phillies, let’s not get that confused, but tonight, the Phillies are showing much better pitching. I think the Mets will win the division at the end of the season and maybe the Phillies can find a playoff spot if their injuries heal up, but tonight, I can see the Phillies taking this one home, simply based on the pitching matchup. I don’t love the odds, but maybe throw it in a nice and easy two or three-team parlay and hope for the best.

Final Mets-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies (-146)