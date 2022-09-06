MLB Odds: Mets vs. Pirates prediction, odds and pick – 9/6/2022

The Mets and Pirates will play Game 1 of a three-game series tonight! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Pirates prediction and pick.

Game 1 was supposed to be Monday evening, but rain postponed the game and they will play a doubleheader on Wednesday. There is just one game scheduled for today and it should be an entertaining matchup. The Mets are now just one game ahead of the Atlanta Braves for the National League East Division. They are (85-50) on the season as the Braves are (84-51). Every game from here on out matters for the Mets as they are in jeopardy of losing the division lead. The Pirates are (49-84) on the season and will be lucky to win 60 games as the season winds down.

Here are the Mets-Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Pirates Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (-132)

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (+110)

Over: 8.5 (-108)

Under: 8.5 (-112)

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Mets tonight is right-hander Taijaun Walker. Walker is (10-3) on the season with a 3.45 ERA in 122.2 innings. He is coming off starts against three really good teams in the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Atlanta Braves. He allowed a combined five runs, however, only pitched two innings against the Braves. If Walker can produce another quality start then the Mets should have no trouble covering this spread on the road.

Believe it or not, the Mets are coming off of a series loss to the Washington Nationals. They took down the Dodgers in the series but then fall to one of the worst teams in baseball. It was a combination of both their pitching and offense that struggled in the final two games of the series. They lost 7-1 in both games and finished with a combined 10 hits. The lineup needs to pick up the pace as they have a crucial month in front of them.

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Pirates tonight is right-hander Mitch Keller. Keller is (4-10) on the season with a 4.43 ERA in 124 innings. He pitches even worse at home, which is a shocker. He is (0-6) with a 4.81 ERA at PNC Park but is coming off of a great start on the road in Milwaukee. The right-hander pitched six innings allowing just four hits and two runs. Keller struck out 10 Brewers in what was his best start of the season. If Keller can keep pace and produce another quality start as he did last week, then the Pirates have a chance to upset the Mets in Pittsburgh.

Oneil Cruz is someone to keep an eye on in this series. He doesn’t get on base very often, but he smashes baseballs with a very powerful swing. The 6′ 7″ shortstop is only 23 years old. Cruz has 12 home runs this season and every single one seems to be hit around 110mph or more. His .204 batting average needs work but he has proven his worth in this lineup. He hit a nuke against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday but the Pirates got swept in the 3-game series.

Final Mets-Pirates Prediction & Pick

The Mets need this win to put themselves in a better position for the division. They understand what is at stake and I don’t see them losing this game on the road. Take Walker and the Mets to cover this spread.

Final Mets-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (-132)