It is game one of this interleague series as the New York Mets face the Detroit Tigers. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Tigers prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

After the rain yesterday, the Tigers and Mets will be playing a doubleheader today. The Mets enter play in second place in the NL East and sit 3.5 games behind the Braves for first. They have dropped six of their last eight games, including two against the Braves in a very odd series that had a rain-shortened game and a doubleheader. The Tigers will get to see the return of two beloved pitchers in this game, but not until games two and three of the series.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets enter this interleague battle currently tied for second in the NL East. They split their doubleheader against the Braves, but have struggled as of late. They have won just two of their last eight games and were shut out twice in that period. The Met’s bats have been up and down this year, currently hitting just .242 on the season with an OBP of .334, both middle of the pack in the majors. Pete Alonso has not been up and down though, as he has smacked 11 home runs and drove in 28 on the year. He leads the team with a .333 average with runners in scoring position.

Beyond Alsonso, Francisco Lindor has helped lead this Mets offense. Lindor has hit four home runs and driven in 22 this year while stealing four bases. In the doubleheader, he went one for six, while scoring twice and driving in a run. When runners have been in scoring position, he is hitting .267 but also has an on-base percentage of .395. Brandon Nimmo has been playing well lately too. He has gotten on base in five of his last six games and brought his on-base percentage to .419. When runners have been in scoring position, Minno is six for 20 on the season, but has hit two sacrifice flies, and walked four times.

The Mets will be having Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer return in this series. Tonight will be Joey Lucchesi though. In his two starts this year he is currently 1-0 with a 2.19 ERA. In his first start, he went seven scoreless innings to get the win, but against the Nationals, he only went 5.1 innings and gave up three. The Mets still got the win in the game, which was a 9-8 affair. If he does not go deep into the game, the bullpen will need to take over. That may not be a bad thing though, as the bullpen is currently at a 3.51 ERA which is 11th in the majors.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

Originally the Tigers had an advantage because of rest. The Mets had just come off of a doubleheader that saw a little break in between and then had to travel. With the rest day, they should be in better shape. Still, the Mets are playing their second doubleheader this week, and that may play an impact in today’s games. Furthermore, the Tigers have hit much better against left-handed pitchers this year. They get the joy of hitting against one to start the game.

The Tigers are currently led by Matt Vierling, who is hitting .284 on the season with an on-base of .341. He is doing a good job of getting on base, but only has eight RBIs and seven runs to show for it. Leading the team in home runs are Nick Maton and Kerry Carpenter. Carpenter is hitting .217 and has struck out 22 times. Maton is hitting just .171 while striking out 26 times on the year. Both guys need to make more contact, and if so, more runs will follow. Finally, Spencer Torkelson has been struggling as of late. He has hits in just three of his last nine games and only has one multi-hit game.

Joey Wentz will be getting the start for the first game of the series. He is currently 0-3 on the season with a 6.45 ERA. He has had two fairly good starts this year in his five. Against the Giants, he went 5.2 innings giving up just a solo home run. He did not get the win though. Last time out against Baltimore he gave up two runs in 5.2 innings, but once again did not factor into the decision.

Final Mets-Tigers Prediction & Pick

The Mets are now playing their second doubleheader in three days. It may play more of an impact in game two, but it will also depend on who rests and when. This may be a better play to wait and see lineups come out. If the Mets are resting guys in game one, play them heavily in game two. If they are not, go with the Mets in the first game of the day.

Final Mets-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (-104)