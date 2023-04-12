The Washington Nationals (4-8) travel to the west coast to take on the Los Angeles Angels (6-5) in an interleague matchup. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Angels Prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Game one of the series was won by the Nationals. Patrick Corbin was credited with the win as he threw five innings and allowed four runs on seven hits. Jeimer Candelario and CJ Abrams each drove in two runs in the 6-4 win. For the Angels, Jose Suarez did not have his best stuff. He pitched four innings and gave up 10 hits while allowing four runs. The loss was given to Tucker Davidson, though. He pitched three innings and allowed two runs on four hits. Hunter Renfroe hit his third home run of the season in the game one loss.

Game two was taken by Los Angeles 2-0. Shohei Ohtani pitched a gem, throwing seven innings and allowing just one hit while striking out six. Anthony Rendon drove in the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly. The second run came in the bottom of the sixth when Logan O’Hoppe launched his fourth home run of the season. Josiah Gray took the loss for Washington while CJ Abrams recorded the only National hit of the day.

The Nationals and Angels are playing the third and final game of the series Wednesday afternoon.

Here are the Nationals-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Angels Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-134)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+112)

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Angels

TV: MASN, Bally Sports West

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 4:07 PM ET/1:07 PM PT

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

If there is any pitcher on the Nationals’ pitching staff you should have faith in, it is Mackenzie Gore. He is 2-0 in his first two starts, beating the Atlanta Braves and the Colorado Rockies. In those two starts, he has a 2.38 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP. Gore does a good job keeping people off base, and when someone does reach first, he does not let them score often.

Washinton is actually a decent team offensively, as well. As a team, the Nationals are 11th in the MLB in batting average and tied for seventh in hits. Victor Robles and Lane Thomas lead the team as both are hitting above .300. They are facing Griffin Canning in this game, so the Nationals will have a chance to rack up the hits. Canning attacks hitters early and often, so Washington needs to be ready to hit.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

For as much praise Mackenzie Gore deserves, the Angels hit left-handed pitching really well. As a team, Los Angeles is hitting .309 against lefty pitchers. Mike Trout, Hunter Renfroe and Logan O’Hoppe are all hitting above .400 in those scenarios. Gio Urshela and Shohei Ohtani are hitting above .300 off lefties as well. As long as the Angels stick to their approach, they should be able to get to Gore.

The Nationals may be hitting the ball surprisingly well, but they do not hit for power. Washington is bottom half of the league in doubles and they have hit the second least amount of home runs. Griffin Canning does give up his share of hits, but he should not be worried coming into this game. He needs to to attack the zone as he does because the Nationals rarely find gaps or hit the ball over the fence. Singles will not kill you, so there is a possibility Canning has a very good game.

Final Nationals-Angels Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be closer than expected, but the Nationals might have the edge with their pitcher. Gore is talented, and should be able to handle this Angels offense.

Final Nationals-Angels Prediction & Pick: Nationals +1.5 (-134), Under 9 (-104)