The Washington Nationals (8-14) take on the New York Mets (14-10) in game two of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Mets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Nationals shut out the Mets in game one of this series. Washington got a fantastic pitching performance from Josiah Gray Tuesday night. He threw six shutout innings, scattered four hits and struck out nine. Washington scored their first run on a Keibert Ruiz home run in the second inning and that ended up being the difference maker. Joey Meneses had three hits and two RBI in the win. Jose Butto was the losing pitcher for New York. He only gave up two runs, but could not make it through five innings because he walked six.

Game two of this series will have MacKenzie Gore take the mound against Kodai Senga.

Here are the Nationals-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Mets Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-114)

New York Mets: -1.5 (-105)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Mets

TV: MASN, SportsNet New York

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

Washington actually plays well on the road. At home they are 2-9, but on the road they are 6-5. The Nationals hitters bat 20 points better on the road as well. They are facing Senga in this game and he has had some struggles recently. Senga has thrown 9 2/3 innings in his last two starts. In those innings, he has given up eight runs, 12 hits and has walked eight batters. He has also give up two home runs in each of his last two games. The Nationals hitters should be able to take advantage of a struggling pitcher in this game.

Gore has been having a pretty good season on the mound for Washington. He has given up more than two runs just one time in his four starts this season. He also has at least six strikeouts in all his starts. In 21 innings, he has 25 strikeouts and given up just 15 hits. If he can have a good start, he will keep the Nationals in this game.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

As stated before, Senga has struggled recently. The Nationals do have the 12th best batting average in the MLB right now. However, they do not hit for much power. Washington is third to last in slugging percentage and they have hit the least amount of home runs while hitting the third fewest doubles. This has led them to scoring the third fewest runs in the MLB. Senga should come into this one with confidence and be able to shut down the Nationals. In his one home start, he threw six innings and allowed one run on three hits. He has a chance to have another solid home start in this game.

The Mets are very patient at the plate. They have the second most walks in the MLB right now. Gore has a BB/9 of six. He will try to get hitters to chase out of the zone, or just flat out not have his command. If the Mets keep laying off those pitches, they will have a lot of baserunners in this game and generate some runs.

Final Nationals-Mets Prediction & Pick

Do not expect Kodai Senga to have three bad starts in a row. The Mets are playing at home and they are facing a pitcher that allows a lot of baserunners. Expect the Mets to come out and win this one by two or more runs.

Final Nationals-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (-105), Over 8 (-115)