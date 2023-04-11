Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Washington Nationals take on the Los Angeles Angels. Our MLB odds series has our Nationals Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Nationals Angels.

The Washington Nationals have won three of their last five games. Interestingly enough, their two losses were wildly improbable: a 1-0 loss to the Rockies in Coors Field last Thursday, and then a loss on Sunday when their bullpen imploded late and squandered a lead. The Nats have actually played good baseball over these past five games. They certainly have shown they can take a punch, including and especially from the Angels, the team they meet again on Tuesday evening in Anaheim. The Nats trailed 4-1 after three innings but calmly regrouped on Monday night to win the first game of this series, 6-4. The Nats’ bullpen shut down the Angels, and weak Los Angeles defense enabled the Nats to get the decisive runs of the game. Winning is always great; the way in which the Nationals won on Monday has to give them even more confidence.

The Los Angeles Angels just keep living through the same nightmare: They can’t protect multi-run leads. They lost a two-run lead to the Blue Jays in a loss last Friday. They blew a six-run lead to Toronto on Sunday. Monday night, they blew a three-run lead against the Nats. This is exactly how and why Shohei Ohtani is likely to leave for another team before the 2024 season. The Halos need help … and quickly.

Here are the Nationals-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Angels Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (+118)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (-142)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Angels

TV: MASN (Nationals) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET/6:38 p.m. PT

*Watch Nationals-Angels LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

We told you on Monday, in previewing the first game of this series, that the Angels have an atrocious bullpen and that the Halos had already developed a tendency to blow multiple-run leads this season. Guess what happened on Monday night? The Angels lost a 4-1 lead and not only failed to cover the spread on the run line, but didn’t even win the game outright, falling 6-4 to the Nats. People wonder how the Angels can have Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on their roster and yet fail to achieve anything at all. Did Monday’s game answer your remaining questions? As we also said on Monday night, you can get Nationals +2.5 runs at a decent price, since Shohei Ohtani’s presence on the mound makes the Angels a massive betting favorite for this game. The +2.5 price on the run line is nowhere close to plus money for most MLB underdogs on most nights, but here (like last night) it is almost in that range. Interestingly enough, though, Nationals +1.5 covered on Monday. Don’t think this is a bet you can’t make.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels have blown multi-run leads in three of their last four games. Ironically, the one game they won over their past four games was a game in which they trailed by four runs. This is a weird, upside-down team, but with Shohei Ohtani pitching, the Halos should be in good shape here. Let’s be realistic, too: At some point, a baseball team is not going to keep squandering multi-run leads.

Final Nationals-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Nationals could cover, but let’s play the percentages here: The Angels are not going to endlessly blow early leads. Shohei is on the hill. Take the Halos.

Final Nationals-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels -1.5